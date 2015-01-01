पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पूर्व सैनिकों को नई सुविधाएं:भूतपूर्व सैनिकों के बच्चों को प्री एसएसबी कोचिंग के लिए अब मिल पाएगा 20 हजार रुपया

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सशस्त्र सेना झंडा दिवस पर सबसे अधिक धनराशि इकट्ठा करने के लिए रायपुर और दुर्ग के कलेक्टरों को गवर्नर ट्रॉफी दी गई। इस राशि का उपयोग भूतपूर्व सैनिकों के लिए संचालित कल्याण योजनाओं में होता है।
  • राज्य सैनिक बोर्ड अमलगेटेड स्पेशल फंड से होगी व्यवस्था
  • फंड की राज्य प्रबंधन समिति की बैठक में हुआ फैसला

छत्तीसगढ़ की राज्यपाल अनुसूईया उइके की अध्यक्षता में गुरुवार को हुई राज्य सैनिक बोर्ड अमलगेटेड स्पेशल फंड राज्य प्रबंधन समिति की बैठक में कई महत्वपूर्ण फैसले हुए। इसमें भारतीय रक्षा सेवाओं में प्रवेश के लिए होने वाली सर्विस सेलेक्शन बोर्ड परीक्षा के पूर्व प्रशिक्षण के लिए आर्थिक अनुदान पांच हजार रुपये से बढ़ाकर 20 हजार रुपया कर दिया गया। राज्यपाल ने कहा, इससे भूतपूर्व सैनिकों के बच्चों को कोचिंग प्राप्त करने में सुविधा होगी।

बैठक में भूतपूर्व सैनिकों के शारीरिक और मानसिक रूप नि:शक्त बच्चों को दी जाने वाले सहायता राशि का दायरा बढ़ाया गया है। पहले केवल 100 प्रतिशत नि:शक्तता पर ही मदद दी जाती थी। अब 100 प्रतिशत से नि:शक्तता पर 1500 रुपये, 50 प्रतिशत से कम में 700 रुपये और 25 प्रतिशत से कम में 500 रुपये प्रतिमाह दिये जाने का फैसला हुआ है।

भूतपूर्व सैनिक की मृत्यु के बाद उनकी विधवा अथवा उत्तराधिकारी को मिलने वाले मृत्यु अनुदान की राशि 15 हजार रुपये से बढ़ाकर 25 हजार रुपये कर दिया गया। भूतपूर्व सैनिकों की 75 वर्ष की आयु पूर्ण होने पर मिलने वाली 15 हजार रुपये की सम्मान राशि में प्रति 10 वर्ष बाद 5 हजार रुपये की वृद्धि का भी फैसला हुआ।

राज्यपाल ने भूतपूर्व सैनिकों की कैंसर पीड़ित विधवाओं को आयुष्मान भारत योजना के तहत चिन्हित अस्पतालों में तथा अन्य शासकीय अस्पतालों में इलाज कराने के भी निर्देश दिए। बैठक में कैंसर से पीड़ित भूतपूर्व सैनिकों की विधवाओं को दी जाने वाली सहायता राशि को 25 हजार रुपये निर्धारित किया गया।

बैठक में अमलगमेटेड स्पेशल फंड के राज्य प्रबंधन समिति के उपाध्यक्ष एवं मुख्य सचिव आरपी मण्डल, छत्तीसगढ़ ओडिशा सब एरिया के कमाण्डर ब्रिगेडियर प्रशांत चौहान, वित्त विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव अमिताभ जैन, गृह विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव सुब्रत साहू, राज्यपाल के सचिव अमृत कुमार खलखो सहित रक्षा मंत्रालय, भारतीय सेना और पुनर्वास महानिदेशालय के अधिकारी भी ऑनलाइन उपस्थित थे।

किराये पर छात्रावास का भी सुझाव

बैठक में सामाजिक गतिविधियों के लिए कार्यालय के साथ एक हॉल मुहैया कराने तथा भूतपूर्व सैनिकों के बच्चों की पढ़ाई के लिए छात्रावास को किराये पर लिये जाने का सुझाव आया। राज्यपाल ने इसपर विचार करने का आश्वासन दिया।

भूतपूर्व सैनिकों का रिकॉर्ड डिजिटलाइज होगा

भूतपूर्व सैनिकों को राज्य सैनिक बोर्ड की कल्याणकारी योजनाओं तथा आर्थिक सहायता के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की सुविधा मिलेगी। भूतपूर्व सैनिकों के रिकार्ड का भी डिजिटलाइजेशन होगा। इससे भूतपूर्व सैनिकों को ऑफलाइन आवेदन करने में होने वाली परेशानियों से निजात मिलेगी। इसके लिए एक साफ्टवेयर भी बनाया जाएगा।

सबसे अधिक फंड जुटाने वाले कलेक्टरों को गवर्नर ट्रॉफी

बैठक में सशस्त्र सेना झंडा दिवस के अवसर पर वर्ष 2017 में सर्वाधिक धनराशि एकत्रित करने के लिए दुर्ग जिले के कलेक्टर डॉ. सर्वेश्वर नरेन्द्र भूरे को प्रथम पुरस्कार और रायपुर जिले के कलेक्टर एस. भारतीदासन को दूसरा पुरस्कार दिया गया।

वर्ष 2018 में सर्वाधिक धनराशि एकत्रित करने के लिए रायपुर जिले के कलेक्टर एस. भारतीदासन को प्रथम पुरस्कार और दुर्ग जिले के कलेक्टर डॉ. सर्वेश्वर नरेन्द्र भूरे को दूसरा पुरस्कार दिया गया।

सैनिक कल्याण अधिकारियों का भी सम्मान

वर्ष 2017 में सर्वाधिक धनराशि एकत्रित करने के लिए दुर्ग के जिला सैनिक कल्याण अधिकारी कैप्टन पुरनेंदु विद्यांता को प्रथम पुरस्कार और रायपुर के जिला सैनिक कल्याण अधिकारी कैप्टन एसी पोखरियाल को द्वितीय पुरस्कार दिया गया।

वर्ष 2018 के लिए रायपुर के कैप्टन एसी पोखरियाल को प्रथम और दुर्ग के कैप्टन पुरनेंदु विद्यांता को द्वितीय पुरस्कार से नवाजा गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकप्तान विराट को केक से रंग दिया साथियों ने, पत्नी अनुष्का भी साथ रहीं - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें