पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Clouds Did Not Completely Fall In The Sky Of Chhattisgarh, The Minimum Temperature Dropped In The Northern Part

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम का मिजाज:छत्तीसगढ़ के आसमान में पूरी तरह नहीं हटे बादल, उत्तरी हिस्से में न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आसमान में ऐसे बादलों की वजह से सूरज की लुकाछीपी जारी है।
  • सप्ताह की शुरुआत से उमड़ रहे हैं बादल, 15 को हुई बरसात
  • कल से मौसम के साफ होने की जताई जा रही उम्मीद, ठंढ बढ़ेगी

छत्तीसगढ़ के आसमान में पिछले एक सप्ताह से छाए बादल पूरी तरह नहीं छंटे हैं। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक दुर्ग, अम्बिकापुर, माना एयरपोर्ट और पेण्ड्रारोड का आसमान बादलों से ढंका है।

वहीं रायपुर और राजनांदगांव के आसमान में कम बादल हैं। वहीं जगदलपुर और बिलासपुर का आसमान पूरी तरह साफ है। यहां धूप खिली हुई है।

मौसम विज्ञानियों के मुताबिक मध्य भारत में उत्तर पश्चिम हवा तथा दक्षिण पूर्व से आने वाली हवा की मिलन का क्षेत्र बना हुआ है। इसकी वजह से आसमान में बादल छाए हुए हैं। इसके प्रभाव से ही प्रदेश में पिछले दिनों एक दो जगह हल्की बारिश हुई।

बताया जा रहा है, आज-कल में उत्तर पूर्वी हवाओं का प्रभाव बढ़ेगा। इनके प्रभाव से बादल छंटेंगे और मौसम साफ होगा।

इस बीच प्रदेश के उत्तरी हिस्सों में न्यूनतम तापमान में कमी दर्ज हुई है। सरगुजा क्षेत्र में ठंढ बढ़ी है। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक सरगुजा के केंद्र अम्बिकापुर में अधिकतम तापमान 23.8 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 13.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया है।

यह पिछले दिनों की तुलना में अधिक ठंढा है। पिछले दिनों अम्बिकापुर में अधिकतम 20 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 15.6 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। यह सामान्य से अधिक था। दो दिन पहले जगदलपुर का न्यूनतम तापमान अम्बिकापुर से कम था।

प्रमुख शहरों में ऐसा है तापमान

रायपुर – अधिकतम 30.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम 19.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस

पेण्ड्रारोड – अधिकतम 25.3 डिग्री से सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम 15.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस

दुर्ग – अधिकतम 30.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम 17.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस

जगदलपुर – अधिकतम 30.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम 15.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस

अम्बिकापुर – अधिकतम 23.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम 13.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस

बिलासपुर - अधिकतम 29.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम 18.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस

माना एयरपोर्ट – अधिकतम 30.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम 18.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस

राजनांदगांव – अधिकतम 29.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम 18.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस

(स्रोत: मौसम केंद्र रायपुर, भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें