पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • CM Baghel Said Center Is Discriminating In Giving Four Thousand Crores Of GST, GDP Of The Country Is Shrinking But There Is No Effect Of Recession In Chhattisgarh

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

केंद्र पर हमला:सीएम बघेल बोले- जीएसटी के चार हजार करोड़ देने में केंद्र कर रहा भेदभाव, देश की जीडीपी सिकुड़ रही लेकिन छत्तीसगढ़ में मंदी का असर नहीं

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने शुक्रवार को अपने निवास पर धान का झालर बांधने की रस्म पूरी की।

सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने अपनी सरकार के 2 वर्षों के कार्यकाल पर कहा कि देश का जीडीपी सिकुड़ गया है जो कि बेहद चिंतनीय है लेकिन छत्तीसगढ़ में मंदी का असर नहीं है। छत्तीसगढ़ एक मॉडल है। हम कोशिश कर रहे हैं कि छत्तीसगढ़ के जो उत्पाद है उनके विक्रय की व्यवस्था की जा सके। हमारे लोग जो मेहनत कर रहे हैं चाहे किसान हो या जंगलों के आदिवासी उनको उचित मूल्य मिल सके। सभी के हाथ में रोजगार हो यह कोशिश राज्य सरकार की है। मनरेगा में बेहतर कार्य हुआ है केंपा में कार्य हो रहा है वाटर रिचार्जिंग जैसे क्षेत्र में बेहतर कार्य किए जा रहे हैं ऐसा कौन सा क्षेत्र है जहां बेहतर कार्य नहीं हो रहा है। बघेल ने कहा कि कोरोना काल में जो व्यवस्था हमने की पूरे हिंदुस्तान में काफी बेहतर थी।

उन्होंने कहा कि बीजापुर, बिलासपुर, सूरजपुर जैसे तमाम क्षेत्रों में विकास कार्य हुए हैं। केंद्र द्वारा राज्य को फंड भेजे जाने के बाद बंदरबांट होने वाले विपक्ष के आरोप पर उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार हमें पैसे नहीं दे रही है, जीएसटी का पैसा बीते 7 महीनों से नहीं मिला है। 4000 करोड़ से अधिक की राशि हमें मिलनी थी। केंद्र सरकार सभी उत्पादक राज्यों के साथ भेदभाव कर रही है। पार्टी हाईकमान ने बिहार में कांग्रेस विधायक दल का नेता और उपनेता चुनने के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम भूपेश बघेल को पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त किया है। पटना रवाना होने से पहले बघेल ने कहा कि बिहार राजनीति का गढ़ है। राजनीतिक संभावनाओं के बारे में कुछ कहा नहीं जा सकता है। पिछले साल सब ने मिलकर सरकार बनाई थी, लेकिन इस बार सरकार बदल गई और अभी के रिजल्ट में ना किसी को जीत मिली है, और ना ही किसी को हराया है। इसलिए किसी भी संभावना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। राजनीति में संभावनाएं कभी खत्म नहीं होती है। वहीं फर्जी जाति प्रमाण पत्र वाले अफसर कर्मियों पर बर्खास्तगी पर सीएम ने कहा कि पिछले दिनों आदिवासी सम्मेलन में समाज के लोगों ने प्रमुखता से अपनी बात रखी, उसी प्रकार से अनुसूचित जाति के लोगों ने भी अपने शिकायतें की थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें