मरवाही उपचुनाव:सीएम बोले - मरवाही में जीत कांग्रेस की ही देखना है, अंतर कितना

रायपुर37 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • किसानों के कारण हारी भाजपा, धान खरीदी पर फैला रही भ्रम
  • बिहार रवाना होने से पहले सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने किया भाजपा पर हमला

सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने मंगलवार को बिहार रवाना होने से पहले मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा कि कांग्रेस मरवाही उपचुनाव जीत रही है। यह देखना है कि जीत का अंतर कितना है। बघेल ने कहा कि मध्यप्रदेश में भी कांग्रेस जीत रही है। दस तारीख को नतीजे आएंगे तो कमलनाथ की सरकार बनेगी। बिहार चुनाव पर सीएम ने कहा कि एक तरफ महा गठबंधन है, जिसका नेतृत्व तेजस्वी यादव कर रहे हैं। दूसरी तरफ ठग बंधन है, जिसमें नीतीश कुमार और चिराग पासवान हैं, जो लगातार तलवार भांज रहे हैं। बिहार में महा गठबंधन की ओर लोगों का रुझान साफ नजर आ रहा है। धान खरीदी के मुद्दे पर भाजपा की मांगों के संबंध में सीएम ने कहा कि भाजपा को पता है कि वे किसानों के कारण बुरी तरह हारे हैं। अब खोई हुई ताकत प्राप्त करने के लिए इस तरह की हरकत कर रहे हैं। पूरे देश में कोरोना के कारण कई मिलें बंद थीं, जिसमें जूट मिल भी शामिल हैं। बारदाना अभी-अभी आना शुरू हुआ है। हमें लगभग तीन-साढ़े तीन लाख गठान बारदाने की जरूरत पड़ती है। इतनी उपलब्ध नहीं है। देर से खरीदी का और कोई कारण नहीं है।

सीएम बघेल ने कहा- केंद्र से राशि नहीं इसलिए कर्ज
एक हफ्ते में दूसरी बार कर्ज लेने के संबंध में सवाल पर सीएम ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार से जीएसटी का पैसा नहीं मिल पा रहा है। 4500 करोड़ से ज्यादा राशि केंद्र से लेनी है। इसमें महज 350 करोड़ की राशि मिली है। भाजपा को देश के दूसरे भाजपा शासित राज्यों में जाकर देखना चाहिए। छत्तीसगढ़ की जहां तक बात है, कांग्रेस ने हर क्षेत्र में बेहतर परफॉर्मेंस दिया है। जीएसटी कलेक्शन को लेकर भी अच्छा काम किया है। यह राशि हमें मिलनी चाहिए। केंद्र सरकार कहती है कि राज्यों को लोन लेना चाहिए जबकि जीएसटी के प्रतिपूर्ति की राशि हमारे हक की राशि है। ऐसे में हमें अपने कार्यों को जारी रखने के लिए कर्ज लेना पड़ता है।

मजबूत मरवाही के लिए मिलेगा जनादेश: भाजपा
भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष विष्णुदेव साय ने कहा है कि मजबूत मरवाही के लिए भाजपा को जनादेश मिलेगा। मतदान के रुझान से साफ हो गया है कि इस बार दो साल के कांग्रेस शासनकाल की कार्यप्रणाली से लोगों में रोष है। वहीं, भाजपा प्रवक्ता संजय श्रीवास्तव ने सवाल किया है कि विपक्ष में रहते हुए कांग्रेस एक नवंबर को धान खरीदी की मांग क्या खोई हुई ताकत और जवानी पाने के लिए करती थी। श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि मरवाही उपचुनाव में झूठ-फरेब के अपने उल्टे पड़े सियासी दांव की खीझ में सीएम मर्यादा भूल गए हैं। मरवाही उपचुनाव के नतीजे और 2023 में कांग्रेस की तयशुदा हार और बिहार के विधानसभा चुनाव में करारी हार के बाद ये हकीमी नुस्खे कांग्रेस नेतृत्व के बहुत काम आएंगे।

अमित जोगी का दावा- कांग्रेस की जमानत जब्त होगी
रिकार्ड मतदान के बाद जोगी कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने कांग्रेस की जमानत जब्त होने का दावा किया। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस को केवल 19 बूथों पंड्री, चंगेरी, बरौर, सेमरदर्री, धरहर, लाटा, बस्ती, आमगाओं, नीमधा, सेमरा, गोरखपुर, कोडवाही, महोरा, बगड़ी, धोबहर- गुप्ता मोहल्ला, पथर्रा, पीपरदोल, गुल्लिदांड, नाका पर और गोंगपा को तीन बूथों डरमोहली, बंधौरी, नरौर पर लीड मिल सकता है। जबकि जोगी कांग्रेस और बीजेपी को शेष सभी 271 मतदान केंद्रों पर लीड मिल रहा है। अमित ने कहा कि चुनाव जीतने के लिए कांग्रेस के 10 मंत्री, 60 विधायकों के साथ पूरी सरकार मरवाही में तंबू गाड़ कर बैठ गई। साम-दाम-दंड-भेद की नीति अपनाई गई।
दारू, बकरा, साड़ी, सोने की बिछिया बांटे और 15 हजार रुपए प्रति वोट देने बाद भी कांग्रेस की मरवाही में शर्मनाक हार होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेसी अपनी जमानत बचा लें तो बहुत बड़ी बात होगी। अगर ऐसे परिणाम आते हैं तो मुख्यमंत्री को तत्काल अपने पद से इस्तीफा देकर राजनीति से सन्यास ले लेना चाहिए।

