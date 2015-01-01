पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अभिनंदन कार्यक्रम:सीएम का जोगी परिवार पर निशाना, कहा- मरवाही कांग्रेस का गढ़, किसी परिवार का नहीं, जोगी को इतने वोट कभी नहीं मिले

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजीव भवन में किया गया सीएम बघेल और पीसीसी अध्यक्ष का सम्मान

मरवाही उपचुनाव में जीत के बाद राजीव भवन में आयोजित अभिनंदन कार्यक्रम में सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने कहा कि मरवाही कांग्रेस का परंपरागत गढ़ रहा है। किसी परिवार का कभी गढ़ नहीं रहा। उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को जितने वोट मिले हैं, उतने जोगी परिवार को आज तक नहीं मिले। सीएम बघेल ने कहा कि मरवाही में भाजपा और भाजपा की बी टीम एक साथ चुनाव लड़ी, फिर भी हार गई। राजीव भवन में मरवाही में मिली जीत पर आयोजित अभिनंदन कार्यक्रम में सीएम बघेल और पीसीसी अध्यक्ष मोहन मरकाम का सम्मान किया गया। इस दौरान सीएम बघेल ने संगठन के नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं को जीत की बधाई दी। उन्होंने कहा कि मरवाही में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी डाॅ. केके ध्रुव को साढ़े 83 हजार वोट मिले। इतने वोट जोगी परिवार को कभी नहीं मिले थे। पिछले 20 साल में जोगी परिवार ने मरवाही में किसी को खड़े नहीं होने दिया था। भाजपा ने 15 साल में मरवाही को एक तरह से जोगी परिवार को सौंप दिया था, जिस वजह से विकास नहीं हो पाया। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रत्याशी चयन में तकलीफ हुई और फिर आखिर में डॉ. ध्रुव का नाम तय किया गया। सरकार ने नए जिले गौरेला पेंड्रा मरवाही का गठन किया। इसका अच्छा प्रतिसाद मिला है। मरवाही की जनता ने सरकार के कार्यों पर मुहर लगाई है। सीएम ने प्रभारी मंत्री जयसिंह अग्रवाल, पीसीसी अध्यक्ष मरकाम सहित सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को जीत की बधाई दी है। पीसीसी अध्यक्ष मरकाम ने भी कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित किया। इस मौके पर सांसद ज्योत्सना महंत, छाया वर्मा, विधायक डॉ. ध्रुव, कोषाध्यक्ष रामगोपाल अग्रवाल, प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष गिरीश देवांगन, संचार विभाग के अध्यक्ष शैलेश नितिन त्रिवेदी, सीएम के संसदीय सलाहकार राजेश तिवारी, प्रभारी महामंत्री संगठन चंद्रशेखर शुक्ला, वरिष्ठ नेता सुभाष धुप्पड़, राजेंद्र तिवारी, प्रदेश महामंत्री अटल श्रीवास्तव, विधायक शैलेश पांडे, विधायक अनीता शर्मा, पूर्व विधायक गुरमुख सिंह होरा आदि मौजूद थे।

44 बूथों तक ही सिमट गई भाजपा: जयसिंह
सीएम हाउस ने नई तहसीलों के शुभारंभ अवसर पर गौरेला पेंड्रा मरवाही जिले के प्रभारी मंत्री जयसिंह अग्रवाल ने चुनाव के संबंध में अपने अनुभव साझा किए। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रभारी बनने के बाद 3 जुलाई को वे पहली बार मरवाही गए थे। वहां मीडिया ने उनसे सवाल किया था कि यह जोगी का गढ़ है। उसी समय उन्होंने यह दावा किया कि भाजपा 237 में से 37 बूथों तक सिमट जाएगी। बाद में बूथों की संख्या बढ़कर 281 हो गई, जिसमें से सिर्फ 44 बूथों में ही भाजपा बढ़त ले पाई। उन्होंने सीएम बघेल का धन्यवाद दिया कि उनके विश्वास और मार्गदर्शन से जीत संभव हो पाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें