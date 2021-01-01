पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राज्य में मौसम:प्रदेश के कई हिस्सों में शीतलहर, 5 और 6 फरवरी को बारिश के साथ ओले गिरने की संभावना, अब ठंड कम होगी

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के मध्य व उत्तर में आने वाले दिनों में 5 व 6 फरवरी को बारिश के साथ कहीं-कहीं ओले गिरने के आसार हैं। बादलों की तेज गर्जना के कारण गाज भी गिरने की आशंका है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार 4 से 5 फरवरी तक न्यूनतम तापमान में 4 से 5 डिग्री की बढ़ोत्तरी होगी। वहीं अधिकतम तापमान 1 से दो डिग्री बढ़ेगा।

फरवरी में भी मध्य व उत्तर छग के दुर्ग, जगदलपुर, बिलासपुर, चिल्फी, जशपुर, कोरिया और मैनपाट में कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ रही है। वहां पौधों व पत्तों पर बर्फ की पतली परत जम रही है। जशपुर में न्यूनतम तापमान 2.9 डिग्री पर आ गया है। पिछले तीन दिनों में उत्तर व मध्य छत्तीसगढ़ के कई स्थानों में शीतलहर चली। राजधानी का न्यूनतम तापमान 11.8 डिग्री रहा, जो सामान्य से तीन डिग्री कम है। बिलासपुर में न्यूनतम तापमान 9.8 डिग्री रहा, जो सामान्य से 5 डिग्री कम रहा। दुर्ग जैसे मैदानी इलाके में भी कड़ाके की ठंड रही और वहां तापमान 10 डिग्री रहा।

यह सामान्य से 5 डिग्री कम है। प्रदेश में सबसे कम तापमान अंबिकापुर का 7 डिग्री व अधिकतम तापमान दुर्ग का 32.2 डिग्री रहा। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र लालपुर के मौसम विज्ञानी एचपी चंद्रा के अनुसार पश्चिम विक्षोभ के असर से अगले तीन दिनों बाद बारिश के साथ ओले गिरेंगे। ओले सरगुजा संभाग में गिरेंगे। मध्य छग में बारिश के साथ बादलों की गड़गड़ाहट हो सकती है। बस्तर संभाग में असर कम रहेगा।

