किसानों पर राजनीति:केंद्रीय कृषि कानून पर सूबे में राजनीति तेज, विरोध में कांग्रेस का हस्ताक्षर अभियान; समर्थन में भाजपा ने शुरू किया बइठका

रायपुर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
केंद्र सरकार के तीनों कृषि संबंधी कानूनों को लेकर प्रदेश की जमीनी राजनीति तेज हो गई है।कांग्रेस इन तीनों कानूनों के विरोध में हस्ताक्षर अभियान चला रही है। वहीं भाजपा समर्थन में किसानों से चर्चा करने गांवों में पहुंच रही है। 
  • तीनों कानूनों को किसान उपभोक्ता विरोधी बता रही है कांग्रेस
  • भाजपा गिना रही है कानूनों का फायदा, गांव-गांव में बैठक की तैयारी

केंद्र सरकार के तीनों कृषि संबंधी कानूनों को लेकर प्रदेश की जमीनी राजनीति तेज हो गई है। कांग्रेस और भाजपा दोनों इन कानूनों को लेकर लोगों के बीच पहुंच रहे हैं। कांग्रेस इन तीनों कानूनों के विरोध में हस्ताक्षर अभियान चला रही है। रायपुर शहर जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष गिरीश दुबे की अगुवाई में पुरानी बस्ती ब्लाक के क्षेत्रों में यह अभियान चल रहा है।

कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता बंशी कन्नौजे ने बताया, शहरी दुकानदारों और उपभोक्ताओं से मिलकर बताया जा रहा है कि इन कानूनों की वजह से कालाबाजारी और महंगाई बढ़ेगी। गांवों में बताया जा रहा है, केंद्र सरकार न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर फसलों खासकर धान की खरीदी से बचना चाहती है। किसानों की जमीन बड़ी कंपनियों को खेती के लिए देना चाहती है। प्रदेश भर से 20 लाख लोगों के हस्ताक्षर लेने का लक्ष्य रखा है।

एक नवंबर से भाजपा का सत्याग्रह
इधर भाजपा इन कानूनों के समर्थन में किसानों से चर्चा करने गांवों में पहुंच रही है। भाजपा ने पिछले दिनों राजधानी के पास नरदहा गांव में किसान बईठका का आयोजन किया। आरंग विधानसभा स्तरीय बैठक में पूर्व कृषि मंत्री चंद्रशेखर साहू ने कृषि कानूनों पर बात की। कहा, किसान अब स्वतंत्र है। वह अपनी उपज को देश मे कहीं भी बेच सकेगा। समर्थन मूल्य और मंडी व्यवस्था पहले की तरह रहेगी।

साहू ने कांग्रेस पर कानूनों के खिलाफ भ्रम फैलाने का आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने कहा, राज्य सरकार आज भी विपक्ष की भूमिका के मोड में है। यही हाल रहा तो जनता तीन साल बाद फिर से इन्हें विपक्ष मे बैठा देगी। भाजपा ने एक नवम्बर को खेत सत्याग्रह करने जा रही है। इसमें धान खरीदी शुरू करने सहित 9 मांगों को लेकर पार्टी नेता धरने पर बैठेंगे।

किसान संगठनों की अपनी तैयारी
इधर छत्तीसगढ़ के किसान संगठनों की अपनी तैयारी है. छत्तीसगढ़ किसान मजदूर महासंघ किसानों के बीच प्रचार कर केंद्रीय कानूनों का विरोध कर रहा है. भारतीय किसान संघ सांसदों को ज्ञापन सौंपकर कानून में न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य की गारंटी देने की मांग कर रहा है. किसान आंदोलनों की समन्वय समिति ने 5 नवम्बर को देशभर में चक्काजाम की घोषणा की है. छत्तीसगढ़ के भी कुछ किसान संगठन उसके समर्थन में हैं.

