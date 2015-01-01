पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Congress Top Leaders Who Reached The Shelter Of Mother Narmada Before The Counting Of Votes, Sought Blessings For Victory By Bathing And Worshiping

नमामि देवी नर्मदे:मतगणना शुरू होने से पहले मां नर्मदा की शरण में पहुंचे कांग्रेस के दिग्गज, स्नान-पूजा कर मांगा मरवाही में जीत का आशीर्वाद

रायपुर9 मिनट पहले
अमरकंटक में स्नान - पूजा के बाद कांग्रेस नेताओं ने हर-हर नर्मदे का जयघोष भी किया।
  • कल ही अमरकंटक पहुंच गये थे मोहन मरकाम और जयसिंह अग्रवाल
  • पीसीसी उपाध्यक्ष गिरीश देवांगन और प्रवक्ता आरपी सिंह भी रहे साथ

प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मोहन मरकाम, राजस्व मंत्री और गौरेला-पेण्ड्रा-मरवाही जिले के प्रभारी जयसिंह अग्रवाल, पीसीसी उपाध्यक्ष गिरीश देवांगन, प्रवक्ता आरपी सिंह और स्थानीय पदाधिकारियों के साथ मां नर्मदा की शरण पहुंचे।

प्रदेश कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेताओं ने पवित्र नर्मदा में स्नान कर मंदिर में पूजा की और मरवाही विधानसभा उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार की जीत का आशीर्वाद मांगा।

अमरकंटक क्षेत्र का बड़ा हिस्सा छत्तीसगढ़ के गौरेला-पेण्ड्रा-मरवाही जिले में आता है। स्थानीय राजनीति और समाज में मां नर्मदा का विशेष महत्व है।
पूजा अर्चना के बाद कांग्रेस नेता पेण्ड्रा पहुंच गये। यहां उपचुनाव में वोटों की गिनती का काम जारी है। मरवाही में तीन नवम्बर को मतदान हुआ था।

कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सोमवार को नर्मदा के उद्गम तीर्थ अमरकंटक के लिये रवाना हुये थे। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रायपुर से निकलकर पहले पेण्ड्रा पहुंचे। वहां स्थानीय कांग्रेस नेताओं से मुलाकात और चर्चा के बाद रात में अमरकंटक चले गये।

मुख्यमंत्री भी कर चुके हैं दर्शन

चुनाव प्रचार के लिए मरवाही दौरे पर गये मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल भी अमरकंटक जा चुके हैं। मुख्यमंत्री ने 29 अक्टूबर को अमरकंटक जाकर नर्मदा के उद्गम कुंड में स्नान कर मां नर्मदा की विधिवत पूजा-आराधना की थी। चुनाव की घोषणा से पहले भी मुख्यमंत्री अमरकंटक जाकर विशेष पूजा कर चुके हैं।

जोगी परिवार भी लगा चुका है चक्कर

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी के निधन के बाद से ही जोगी परिवार कई बार अमरकंटक जाकर मां नर्मदा का दर्शन-पूजन कर चुका है। जकांछ उम्मीदवार के रूप में अमित जोगी और ऋचा जोगी का नामांकन खारिज होने के बाद डॉ. रेणु जोगी और अमित जोगी एक बार फिर अमरकंटक पहुंचे थे। वहां से आने के बाद ही रेणु जोगी न्याय यात्रा की शुरुआत की।

