विरोध:किसान अधिकार दिवस के नाम पर सत्याग्रह करेगी कांग्रेस

रायपुर5 मिनट पहले
केंद्र सरकार के कृषि और श्रम संबंधी नये कानूनों का कांग्रेस शुरू से ही विरोध कर रही है। फाइल फोटो।
  • सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की जयंती और इंदिरा गांधी की पूण्यतिथि का दिन चुना
  • केंद्र सरकार के कृषि संबंधी कानूनों के खिलाफ 20 लाख हस्ताक्षर इकट्‌ठा करेगी

सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की 145वीं जयंती और इंदिरा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि के दिन कांग्रेस प्रदेश भर के केंद्र सरकार के कृषि संबंधी कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करेगी। कांग्रेस ने इसे किसान अधिकार दिवस के तौर पर मनाने का फैसला किया है। प्रदेश कांग्रेस संचार विभाग के अध्यक्ष शैलेश नितिन त्रिवेदी ने बताया, कल प्रदेश के सभी जिला मुख्यालयों में सुबह 10 बजे से शाम 4 बजे तक कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता सत्याग्रह करेंगे। इस दौरान केंद्र के किसान-मजदूर विरोधी कानूनों का विरोध किया जाएगा।

इस बीच प्रदेश कांग्रेस ने सभी इकाइयों को हस्ताक्षर अभियान के प्रपत्र की प्रतियां जमा करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। केंद्र सरकार के तीनों कृषि और उपभोक्ताओं से जुड़े कानूनों के खिलाफ कांग्रेस पिछले एक महीने से गांवों-शहरों में हस्ताक्षर अभियान चला रही थी। बताया गया, प्रदेश कांग्रेस ने 20 लाख हस्ताक्षर जुटाने का लक्ष्य बनाया था। हस्ताक्षर युक्त इन प्रपत्रों को प्रदेश कांग्रेस की ओर से अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी को भेजा जाना है। एआईसीसी के पदाधिकारी राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व मेंं 14 नवम्बर को राष्ट्रपति को हस्ताक्षर युक्त ज्ञापन सौंपने वाले हैं। कांग्रेस की तैयारी देश भर से दो करोड़ किसानों-मजदूरों के हस्ताक्षर जुटाने की है।

