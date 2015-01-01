पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरोना:प्रदेश में 2 लाख की ओर कोरोना मरीज, 1758 नए संक्रमित मिले

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अंबिकापुर में होम आइसोलेशन के मरीजों के बारे में परिजनों से जानकारी लेती टीम।
  • 53 मौतें, आईएएस नीलकंठ टेकाम भी पॉजिटिव मिले

प्रदेश में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 2 लाख के करीब पहुंच गई है। शुक्रवार को रायपुर में 135 समेत प्रदेश में 1758 कोरोना के नए मरीज मिले हैं। इस दौरान 58 मरीजों की मौत भी हुई है। नए केस मिलाकर प्रदेश में मरीजों की संख्या एक लाख 97 हजार 993 पहुंच गई है। फिलहाल एक्टिव केस 23066 है। रायपुर में मरीजों की संख्या 42,178 है। कोरोना से अब तक प्रदेश में 2413 व रायपुर में 618 मौत हुई है। आईएएस नीलकंठ टेकाम समेत उनके घर के दो सदस्य संक्रमित मिले हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के लगातार प्रयासों के बावजूद सैंपलिंग नहीं बढ़ रही है। रायपुर ही में रोजाना 2500 सैंपलिंग का लक्ष्य है, लेकिन रोजाना औसतन 2000 से 2200 सैंपलिंग हो रही है। इनमें जांच में जो पॉजिटिव आ रहे हैं, वे गंभीर निकल रहे हैं। ऐसे लोगों को आईसीयू में भर्ती कराने की नौबत आ रही है। दूसरी ओर प्रदेश में 80 फीसदी मरीज बिना व हल्के लक्षण वाले आ रहे हैं। इनमें ज्यादातर लोग होम आइसोलेशन को प्राथमिकता दे रहे हैं।

रायपुर, दुर्ग व बिलासपुर में मरीज कम हुए हैं, लेकिन बालोद, जांजगीर-चांपा, रायगढ़ में मरीज बढ़े हैं। गुरुवार को जांजगीर व रायगढ़ में रायपुर से ज्यादा मरीज मिले थे। ग्रामीण जिलों में ज्यादातर मरीज गांवों के हाेते हैं, उनमें ज्यादातर बिना व हल्के लक्षण वाले होते हैं। इनमें 5 से 10 फीसदी मरीज ही गंभीर स्थिति में सामने आ रहे हैं। मौतें भी इन्हीं लोगों की हो रही है।

लक्षण दिखते ही जांच कराने से जल्दी राहत
नेहरू मेडिकल कॉलेज में माइक्रो बायोलॉजी विभाग के एचओडी डॉ. अरविंद नेरल व सीनियर कैंसर सर्जन डॉ. युसूफ मेमन के अनुसार सर्दी, खांसी व बुखार का लक्षण दिखते ही जांच कराने से बीमारी गंभीर रूप नहीं लेती। इलाज के बाद ज्यादातर मरीज स्वस्थ हो जाते हैं। ऐसे पहुंच से केस आए हैं, जिसमें मरीज बिना लक्षण के हाेते हैं। ऐसे मरीज जल्दी जांच में सामने आते हैं और होम आइसोलेशन में स्वस्थ हो जाते हैं। जरूरी ऐहतियात बरतकर कोरोना के संक्रमण को कम किया जा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें