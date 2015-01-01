पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभी बंद ही रहेगा बड़ा पर्दा:कोरोना का खतरा, फिल्मों का संकट इसलिए जनवरी में खोलेंगे टॉकीज, 25 फीसदी टिकट भी नहीं बिक रहे

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • दिसंबर में भी मल्टीप्लेक्स-सिंगल स्क्रीन खुलने के आसार नहीं, क्योंकि शो में घाटे की आशंका

लॉकडाउन के दौरान करीब छह माह तक तगड़ा नुकसान झेलने के बाद सितंबर अंत से मल्टीप्लेक्स और टॉकीज संचालकों ने दबाव बनाना शुरू किया था कि अनलाॅक में उन्हें भी शो चलाने की अनुमति ती जाए। लगातार मांग की वजह से कलेक्टर ने करीब दो हफ्ते पहले राजधानी के सभी मल्टीप्लेक्स और सिंगल स्क्रीन सिनेमा को आधी क्षमता के साथ खोलने की अनुमति दे दी। लेकिन पिछले 15 दिन में पंडरी सिटी मॉल के अलावा कोई भी मल्टीप्लेक्स शुरू नहीं हो सका है। संचालकों का कहना है कि एक तो अभी कोई बड़ी फिल्म नहीं है। दूसरा, आधे टिकट बिक भी जाएं तो भी शो नुकसान में चलेगा। तीसरा यह कि कोरोना की दूसरी लहर के अंदेशे से अधिकांश लोगों ने मल्टीप्लेक्स-सिंगल स्क्रीन से दूरी बना ली है। ऐसे में दिसंबर तक भी मल्टीप्लेक्स शुरू कर पाना घाटे का सौदा होगा। राजधानी में चार शॉपिंग मॉल में मल्टीप्लेक्स और चार सिंगल स्क्रीन सिनेमाहॉल है। इनमें से किसी ने भी अभी तक फिल्मों का प्रदर्शन शुरू नहीं किया है। टॉकीज संचालकों का कहना है कि बड़े बजट की फिल्म रिलीज नहीं होने की वजह से ही मल्टीप्लेक्स और सिनेमाहॉल नहीं खोले जा रहे हैं। उनका यह भी कहा है कि प्रशासन ने जिन नियमों के तहत स्क्रीन चलाने की अनुमति दी है, उससे खर्चा ज्यादा और इंकम कम होगी। 50 फीसदी टिकटों की बिक्री से एक शो का खर्चा नहीं निकलेगा। ऐसे में वो पूरी टिकटें नहीं बिकी तो शो चलाने में 40 फीसदी तक घाटा हो जाएगा। ठंड में कोरोना के दूसरे वेव की खबर ने लोगों को सिनेमाहॉल से दूर रखा है। यही वजह है कि जिस एक मॉल में फिल्में दिखाई जा रही हैं, वहां आधी तो दूर, 25 फीसदी टिकट नहीं बिक रहे हैं। इसीलिए एकमात्र चालू मल्टीप्लेक्स में भी दिनभर में दो से तीन शो ही चल रहे हैं, वह भी पुरानी मूवी के साथ।

शोे का खर्चा नहीं निकल रहा इसलिए बंद
शॉपिंग मॉल के मल्टीप्लेक्स भले ही बड़े बजट की फिल्में रिलीज होने के बाद खुल सकती हैं, लेकिन सिनेमाहॉल के संचालक अभी सख्त नियमों के साथ टॉकीज खोलने के पक्ष में नहीं है। वे सभी लोग वेव या दिसंबर खत्म होने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि जनवरी में स्थिति बहुत कुछ सामान्य हो जाएगी और टीका लगाने की भी शुरुआत हो सकती है। ऐसे में लोग बिना डर के फिल्में देखने आ सकते हैं। ज्यादातर लोग परिवार के साथ ही फिल्में देखने के लिए जाते हैं, लेकिन मल्टीप्लेक्स की बैठक व्यवस्था भी उन्हें रास नहीं आ रही है। एक सीट छोड़कर बैठने से बच्चे उनसे दूर हो रहे हैं। इस वजह से भी लोगों ने सिनेमाहॉल से दूरी बना ली है।

