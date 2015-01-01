पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना टीके की तैयारी:बड़े पैमाने पर लगेंगे कोरोना टीके, रिटायर्ड वैक्सीनेटर व हेल्थ वर्कर का रिकार्ड मांगा

फाइल फोटो।
  • पहले चरण के टीकाकरण के लिए 2.26 लाख फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर का डाटा अपलोड

कोरोना के बड़े पैमाने पर टीकाकरण के लिए वेक्सीनेटर की संख्या अभी से कम महसूस होने लगी है। इस वजह से 3 साल पहले तक रिटायर्ड हुए वेक्सीनेटर और हेल्थ वर्करों को भी काम पर लगाने की तैयारी है। उनका रिकार्ड तैयार किया जा रहा है। इस बीच, वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम के तहत पहले चरण में 2.26 लाख फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर को टीके लगाने के लिए इनका डेटा अपलोड कर दिया गया है। केंद्र सरकार से मिली गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक पांच बिंदुओं के आधार पर प्रदेश में वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारियां की जा रही है। जिसके तहत कोल्ड चैन सिस्टम को मजबूत करने के साथ वैक्सीनेशन के लिए जरूरी सेटअप भी बनाए जा रहे हैं। इस बीच, वैक्सीनेशन के लिए 28 जिलों के प्रशासन और हेल्थ विभाग के अधिकारियों की प्रदेश स्तरीय ट्रेनिंग का आज आखिरी दिन है। हर एक जिले से जिला कलेक्टर की ओर से वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम के लिए जिला नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्त कर दिए गए हैं। उनके समेत प्रत्येक जिलों से छह से आठ लोगों को वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम संचालित करने के लिए ट्रेनिंग दी जा रही है। आज के बाद ट्रेनिंग माइक्रो लेवल तक विकासखंड और पंचायत स्तर तक संबंधित जिलों के अधिकारी अपने जिलों में करवाएंगे।

रोज 10 हजार टीके लगेंगे
एक वेक्सीनेटर एक दिन में सौ टीके तक लगा सकेगा। केंद्र की गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक सौ टीके लगाने के बाद पांच से छह लोगों की वैक्सीनेशन टीम में मौजूद रहने वाला दूसरा वेक्सीनेटर टीके लगाने के काम को आगे बढ़ाएगा। प्रदेश में 2.26 लाख लोगों को टीके लगाए जाने हैं, हर दिन औसतन दस हजार से अधिक टीके लग सकते हैं। हालांकि ये टीको की उपलब्धता के आधार पर बाद में तय किया जाएगा।

जिलों से मिलेगी जानकारी
हर जिले से रिटायर हो चुके हेल्थ वर्करों जो वैक्सीनेशन का काम करते आए हैं, उनकी जानकारी अगले कुछ दिनों में अपलोड कर दी जाएगी। इसमें उनके नाम और वर्तमान पते के साथ मोबाइल नंबर का डाटा बेस भी बनाया जाएगा। जो कंट्रोल रूम में रहेगा, इसके आधार पर चुनाव ड्यूटी की तरह रिजर्व वैक्सीनेशन टीम के तौर पर इनकी लिस्टिंग की जाएगी। जहां जैसी जरूरत होगी, वहां इन्हें तैनात किया जाएगा।

सरकारी भवनों में टीकाकरण
प्रदेश में ऐसे गांव या कस्बे जहां वैक्सीनेशन के लिए निर्धारित मापदंडों के लिए सैटअप नहीं बनाया जा सकता है, वहां सामुदायिक भवनों या पंचायत स्कूल की बिल्डिंगों को किराए पर लिया जाएगा। हर जगह वैक्सीनेशन के लिए तीन कमरे रहेंगे, जिनमें से एक वेटिंग रूम के रूप में होगा। वैक्सीनेशन केंद्र में मोबाइल एंबुलेंस भी रहेगी, ताकि किसी को जरूरत पड़ने पर तुरंत अस्पताल भी शिफ्ट किया जा सके।

वैक्सीनेशन की गाड़ियों का मेंटेनेंस
इस बीच, सभी जिलों को दूर दराज के इलाकों तक कोरोना वैक्सीन पहुंचाने के लिए वैक्सीनेशन की गाड़ियों को अभी से ठीक करवाकर रखने के लिए कहा गया है, इसलिए मेंटेनेंस शुरू हो गया है। कोल्ड चैन का सिस्टम कैसे मैनेज किया जाएगा, ये भी ट्रेनिंग दी गई है। इसके अलावा आपात स्थिति में रिजर्व गाडियों के बंदोबस्त के लिए भी कहा गया है, ताकि किसी भी सूरत में वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम की कड़ी न टूटे।

जानकारी जुटा रहे
"रिटायर्ड हेल्थ वर्कर और वेक्सीनेटर को कोरोना टीकाकरण के लिए बुलाने की तैयारी है, ताकि कमी न पड़े। इसीलिए तीन साल पहले सेवानिवृत्त वेक्सीनेटर की जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।"
-डॉ अमरसिंह ठाकुर, नोडल वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम

