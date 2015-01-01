पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना ने रोकीं भर्तियां:2020 में 10 प्रवेश व 10 भर्ती परीक्षाएं नहीं ले सका व्यापमं, कई विभागों की भर्ती भी अटकी

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टीईटी से शुरुआत संभव, बड़े संस्थानों की प्रवेश परीक्षाएं नहीं होने से दाखिले का सिस्टम बदलना पड़ा

सुधीर उपाध्याय | पिछले नवंबर से अब तक यानी पूरे एक साल में प्रदेश के बड़े संस्थानों में एडमिशन के लिए होने वाले 10 प्रवेश परीक्षाएं और अलग-अलग विभागों की इतनी ही भर्ती परीक्षाएं नहीं हो सकी हैं। व्यावसायिक परीक्षा मंडल (व्यापमं) पिछले साल नवंबर के बाद से अब तक कोरोना के कारण एक भी परीक्षा नहीं ले पाया है। कई परीक्षाएं तो ऐसी हैं, जिनकी तैयारी हुई और आवेदन भी मंगवा लिए गए, लेकिन मामला लंबित है। प्रदेश में ऐसा पहली बार है, जब पूरा एक साल इतनी परीक्षाओं के बगैर ही बीत गया है। अब टीईटी के आवेदन मंगवाए गए हैं और माना जा रहा है कि इस साल के अंत तक यह परीक्षा हो सकती है। ऐसा नहीं हुआ तो पूरा 2020 बिना परीक्षा के गुजर सकता है।

व्यापमं ही नहीं बल्कि कई अन्य विभागों की भी भर्ती कोरोना की वजह से या तो अटकी है या फिर इसकी प्रक्रिया काफी धीमी है। छत्तीसगढ़ लोक सेवा आयोग (पीएससी) में साल की शुरुआत में राज्य प्रशासनिक सेवा की प्रारंभिक परीक्षा हुई। लेकिन इसकी मुख्य परीक्षा का आयोजन अभी तक नहीं हुआ है। इसी तरह पीएससी से कई परीक्षाओं के लिए आवेदन मंगाए गए। लेकिन काेरोना की वजह यह परीक्षाएं भी नहीं हुई। पीएससी की ओर से इन दिनों सहायक प्राध्यापक भर्ती का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। यह भर्ती परीक्षा भी पिछले साल की है। पीएससी की ओर से भी अभी कई परीक्षाओं का आयोजन किया जाना शेष है।

व्यापमं की परीक्षाएं
व्यापमं से कुछ परीक्षाओं का आयोजन पिछले कई वर्षों से हर साल किया जा रहा है। इसके प्री इंजीनियरिंग टेस्ट, प्री एग्रीकल्चर टेस्ट, प्री पॉलिटेक्निक टेस्ट, प्री-बीएड, प्री-एमसीए, प्री-नर्सिंग समेत अन्य। इस साल भी इन परीक्षाओं के लिए आवेदन मंगाए गए थे। कोरोना की वजह से परीक्षा नहीं हुई, इसलिए आवेदकों के पैसे लौटाए गए।

मंगवाए टीईटी के आवेदन : व्यापमं के सलाहकार प्रदीप चाैबे का कहना है कि स्कूल व कॉलेज बंद हैं। चूंकि यही सेंटर रहते हैं, इसलिए इनके खुले बिना परीक्षा नहीं हो सकती। हालांकि अब टीईटी के लिए आवेदन मंगाए जा चुके हैं। इसकी परीक्षा पहले हाे सकती है। इसके अलावा कुछ अन्य विभागों से भर्ती के लिए प्रस्ताव मिले हैं, जल्दी ही उनके लिए भी आवेदन मंगाए जाएंगे।
कृविवि की भर्ती परीक्षा भी फंसी : कोरोना की वजह से न सिर्फ व्यापमं ही बल्कि कृषि विवि की भी भर्ती परीक्षा भी असर पड़ा है। छह कॉलेजों में सहायक प्राध्यापक के 66 पदों पर भर्ती होने वाली है। इसके लिए पिछले साल नवंबर में आवेदन मंगाए गए थे। अब तक भर्ती पूरी नहीं हुई है, इसकी प्रक्रिया चल रही है। इसी तरह ग्रेड-3 की भर्ती की प्रक्रिया भी धीमी है।

