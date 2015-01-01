पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध, साइबर क्राइम जैसे 29 अपराधों से जागरुक करने न्याय एप

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
महिलाओं, बच्चियों और युवतियों के खिलाफ होने वाले अपराधों के साथ ही अन्य दूसरे तरह के अपराधों पर अंकुश लगाने सरकार लोगों को कानूनी प्रावधानों की जानकारी देने का अभियान चला रही है। इसके लिए यू ट्यूब पर जन चेतना चैनल के अलावा न्याय मोबाइल एप तैयार किया गया है। इसमें लगभग 29 तरह के अपराधों के संबंध में कानूनी प्रावधान की पीडीएफ और पीपीटी के जरिए जानकारी दी गई है। राज्य सरकार ने छग राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण द्वारा शुरू किए गए चैनल और एप का उपयोग करने का सलाह दी है। विधि एवं नगरीय प्रशासन विभाग ने सभी विभागो-निकायों को इस संबंध में पत्र लिखा है। कानूनी शिक्षा के नाम से शुरू किए गए इस अभियान के तहत विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण ने ऑन लाइन चैनल शुरू किया है। इसमें लगभग 29 प्रकार के अपराधों के संबंध में सरल हिन्दी भाषा में वीडियो और पीपीटी के जरिए जानकारी दी गई है। जन चेतना नाम के इस चैनल में सरकार ने कानूनी शिक्षा नाम से फोल्डर बनाया है। इसके अलावा प्राधिकरण ने मोबाइल एप्प न्याय भी शुरू किया है। इसमें भी वीडियो और पीपीटी का लिंक है। जिसकी मदद से कानूनी जानकारी प्राप्त की जा सकती है।

इस तरह के विषयों की जानकारी
जन चेतना चैनल और न्याय एप पर घरेलू हिंसा एक्ट, हमर अंगना स्कीम, रैगिंग, एनवायरमेंटल लॉ, सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा राइट टू चाइल्ड मेंटेनेंस, वूमन लॉ और मेंटेनेंस राइट ऑफ पेरेंट्स की जानकारी दी गई है। इसके अलावा प्राइवेसी लॉ, बच्चों के कस्टडी में लेने का कानून, महिलाओं के खिलाफ रेप, दहेज हत्या, वर्क प्लेस पर सेक्सुअल हरासमेंट, साइबर क्राइम, पोर्नोग्राफी, तलाक जैसे कानूनों की भी जानकारी दी गई है। इसमें चेक बाउंस और कंज्यूमर प्रोटेक्शन लॉ को भी शामिल किया गया है।

