छत्तीसगढ़:सुकमा में सीआरपीएफ जवान ने खुद को गोली मारकर दी जान; खुदकुशी का कारण स्पष्ट नहीं

सुकमा40 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा में शनिवार सुबह एक सीआरपीएफ जवान ने गोली मारकर खुदकुशी कर ली। जवान के आत्महत्या के कारणों का अभी पता नहीं चल सका है।
  • दोरनापाल स्थित 223वीं बटालियन में पदस्थ था, कुछ दिन पहले ही अवकाश से लौटा था

छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा में शनिवार सुबह एक सीआरपीएफ जवान ने गोली मारकर खुदकुशी कर ली। जवान के आत्महत्या के कारणों का अभी पता नहीं चल सका है। घटना दोरनापाल क्षेत्र की है। पुलिस ने जवान के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, ओडिशा के झारसुगड़ा निवासी कमलाकांता सीआरपीएफ 223 बटालियन में तैनात था। उसकी ड्यूटी सुकमा के नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र में लगी थी। बताया जा रहा है कि तड़के कैंप में ही उसने खुद को गोली मार ली। आवाज सुनकर साथी जवान पहुंचे तो उसका शव पड़ा था।

सिर में मारी गोली, मौके पर ही मौत
बताया जा रहा है कि जवान कुछ दिन पहले ही छुटिट्यों के बाद घर से लौटा था। गोली उसने अपने सिर पर मारी, जिससे मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। घटना के पीछे प्रेम प्रसंग भी कारण बताया जा रहा है। हालांकि इसकी पुष्टि नहीं हुई है। वहीं जवान की सुसाइड की पुष्टि एसपी केएल ध्रव ने की है।

