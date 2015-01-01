पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरोना:बढ़ते मामलों के बीच सीएस ने जारी किया अलर्ट, 15 मौतें, 1721 नए मरीज मिले

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सभी मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारियों को टेस्टिंग बढ़ाने कहा

कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों से एक तरफ दिल्ली में लॉकडाउन की तैयारी चल रही है तो दूसरी तरफ छत्तीसगढ़ में भी अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। काेराेना से बढ़ती मौतों की संख्या को देखते हुए प्रशासन को सतर्क रहने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। मुख्य सचिव आरपी मंडल ने मंगलवार को सभी कलेक्टरों और मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारियों के साथ ताजा स्थिति का रिव्यू किया। मुख्य सचिव ने कहा कि पिछले दो हफ्ते से कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। भर्ती होने के 24 घंटे के अंदर मृत्यु का प्रतिशत अधिक है। इसे ध्यान में रखकर लक्ष्य के अनुरूप टेस्टिंग सुनिश्चित कर प्रति मिलियन टेस्ट को देश के बराबर लाने कहा। इसके लिए त्वरित टेस्टिंग की संख्या बढ़ाने के निर्देश दिए। सभी सीएमओ से कहा है कि वे अपने जिला अस्पतालों में पर्याप्त संख्या में ऑक्सीजन युक्त बेड की व्यवस्था रखें।

मौतों के बढ़ते आंकड़े चिंताजनक : सिंहदेव : स्वास्थ्य मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव ने भी प्रदेश में मौतों के बढ़ते आंकड़ों को चिंताजनक कहा। मंत्री ने कहा कि आईसीयू पर दबाव बढ़ गया है। हम आक्सीजन बेड बढ़ाने में जुटे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मौतें बढ़ने के दो कारण हैं। एक तो पुराना बैकलॉग जोड़ते जा रहे हैं। दूसरा, संक्रमित लोग देर से अस्पताल पहुंच रहे हैं। इससे मौतें हो रही हैं। सिंहदेव ने कहा कि हम आंकड़े नहीं छुपा रहे हैं। अब तक प्रदेश में 26 सौ से अधिक मौतें हो गई हैं। प्रदेश में मृत्यु दर 1.2 प्रतिशत है। यह देश के औसत से कम है लेकिन टेस्टिंग बढ़ेगी तो लोगों को समय पर इलाज देने में हम सक्षम हैं। हमारा लक्ष्य प्रतिदिन 25 से 30 हजार टेस्टिंग का है लेकिन लोग आगे नहीं आ रहे हैं। जो आ रहे हैं वे भी काफी लेट आ रहे हैं। हमारा आग्रह है कि समय रहते टेस्टिंग और इलाज के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचे।

राज्य में 1721 संक्रमित, 15 मौतें

राज्य में मंगलवार को कोरोना के 1721 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। इनमें रायपुर के 199 कोरोना पीड़ित शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा राज्य के अलग-अलग जिलों में 15 मौतें हो चुकी हैं। रायपुर में एक भी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई है। संक्रमितों में एडीजी एसआरपी कल्लूरी उनकी पत्नी और बेटी भी संक्रमित हुए हैं।

त्योहार के बाद मरीजों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी शुरू हो गई है। मौतों की संख्या भी बढ़ रही है। मंगलवार को रायपुर से अधिक रायगढ़ में 238 केस मिले हैं। इसके अलावा दुर्ग में 123, राजनांदगांव में 105, कोरबा में 171, जांजगीर-चांपा 196, सरगुजा में 50, धमतरी में 49, दंतेवाड़ा में 40 सहित लगभग सभी जिलों में नए केस मिले हैं। रायगढ़ में ही सबसे अधिक 5 मौतें हुई हैं। इसके अलावा दुर्ग में 3, राजनांदगांव में 1, कबीरधाम, धमतरी, महासमुंद, कोरबा, सरगुजा और कोरिया में एक-एक मौत हुई है।

