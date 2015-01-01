पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वित्तीय संकट में छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार:कर्मचारियों ने सरकार को सौंपा 2065 करोड़ के नुकसान का ब्यौरा, वित्त विभाग ने कहा-वित्तीय संसाधनों की उपलब्धता के आधार पर होगा फैसला

रायपुर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वित्तीय संकट के बीच छत्तीसगढ़ में अन्य राज्यों की तरह कर्मचारियों के वेतन में कटौती नहीं हुई, लेकिन उनकी वार्षिक वेतनवृद्धि और महंगाई भत्ते के भुगतान आदि को टाल दिया गया।
  • वेतन वृद्धि रुकने, महंगाई भत्ते के एरियर और सातवें वेतनमान की तीसरी किस्त नहीं मिलने से हुए नुकसान का दावा
  • अपने दावों के लिए जुलाई से ही आंदोलित हैं राज्य सरकार के कर्मचारी, कई बार हो चुका प्रदर्शन

कोरोना महामारी के दौरान छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार पर आया वित्तीय संकट कम होता नहीं दिख रहा है। हालात ऐसे हैं कि सरकार ने राज्य कर्मचारियों को वेतनवृद्धि, महंगाई भत्ता का एरियर और सातवें वेतनमान की तीसरी किस्त का भुगतान करने से फिलहाल इन्कार कर दिया है।

छत्तीसगढ़ मंत्रालयीन कर्मचारी संघ ने पिछले महीने मुख्य सचिव को ज्ञापन सौंपकर वार्षिक वेतनवृद्धि देने, महंगाई भत्ता और सातवें वेतनमान की तीसरी किस्त के भुगतान की मांग की थी।

कर्मचारी संगठन का कहना था, प्रदेश के पांच लाख कर्मचारियों को वेतनवृद्धि रुकने से करीब 540 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हो रहा है। वहीं एक जुलाई 2019 से लंबित महंगाई भत्ता नहीं मिलने से उन्हें 625 करोड़ का नुकसान हुआ है।

कर्मचारी संगठन ने 2019 से एरियर सहित पांच प्रतिशत महंगाई भत्ता नहीं मिलने से करीब 650 करोड़ रुपए नुकसान का दावा किया है। वहीं सातवें वेतनमान की तीसरी किस्त नहीं मिलने से लगभग 250 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हो रहा है।

वित्त विभाग के अवर सचिव आनंद मिश्रा ने छत्तीसगढ़ मंत्रालयीन कर्मचारी संघ को पत्र लिखकर विभागीय टीप की जानकारी दी है। इसमें विभाग की ओर से कहा गया है, राज्य शासन द्वारा वित्तीय संसाधनों क उपलब्धता के आधार पर यथासमय उचित निर्णय लिया जाएगा।

वित्त विभाग के इस रुख से कर्मचारी संगठनों में काफी निराशा है। छत्तीसगढ़ मंत्रालयीन कर्मचारी संघ के अध्यक्ष कीर्तिवर्धन उपाध्याय का कहना है, सरकार को कर्मचारियों के हितों की भी चिंता करना चाहिए।

वित्तीय नुकसान की वजह से कर्मचारी जमीनी स्तर पर हतोत्साहित हो रहे हैं। ऐसे में सरकार को शीघ्र ही इसपर निर्णय लेना चाहिए, ताकि कर्मचारियों को भी संतुष्ट किया जा सके।

कोरोना संगठन बढ़ने के बाद सरकार ने मई 2020 में कर्मचारियों की वार्षिक वेतनवृद्धि पर आगामी आदेश तक रोक लगा दी थी। कर्मचारियों के महंगाई भत्ते और सातवें वेतन की किस्त का भुगतान भी रुक गया।

इसके विरोध में प्रदेश भर के कर्मचारी संगठन कई महीनों से विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। जिला मुख्यालयों और विभागों में प्रदर्शन के बाद राज्योत्सव के दिन एक नवम्बर को कर्मचारियों ने राजधानी में भी प्रदर्शन किया था।

जनवरी में वेतनवृद्धि मिलने की हुई थी बात

छत्तीसगढ़ अधिकारी-कर्मचारी फेडरेशन के प्रतिनिधिमंडल के साथ मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल की एक बैठक जुलाई में हुई थी। इसके बाद तय हुआ था, जिन कर्मचारियों की वार्षिक वेतनवृद्धि एक जुलाई को होती है, उन्हें जनवरी में एकमुश्त भुगतान होगा।

एक जनवरी से वेतनवृद्धि लगने वाले कर्मचारियों को छह महीने बाद जुलाई में इसका लाभ दिया जाएगा। लेकिन वित्त विभाग की मौजूदा टीप सामने आने के बाद वेतनवृद्धि सहित दूसरे लाभ मिलने की स्थिति संदिग्ध बनती दिख रही है।

सरकार पर 58 हजार करोड़ से अधिक का कर्ज

सरकार पर कर्ज का बोझ भी बढ़ता जा रहा है। बताया जा रहा है सरकार पर अभी तक 58 हजार करोड़ रुपए से अधिक का कर्ज हो चुका है।

राज्य सरकार ने नवम्बर महीने में एक हजार करोड़ का कर्ज लिया था। उसके एक महीने पहले भी सरकार 1700 करोड़ रुपए का कर्ज ले चुकी थी।

31 नवंबर 2018 की स्थिति में राज्य सरकार पर 41.239 करोड़ रुपये कर्ज था। एक दिसंबर 2018 के बाद सरकार ने आरबीआइ से 7.51 फीसद, राष्ट्रीय कृषि एवं ग्रामीण विकास बैंक से 4.21 फीसद और केंद्रीय सरकार के माध्यम से एशियन डेवलपमेंट बैंक, विश्व बैंक से 2.53 फीसद की दर से कर्ज लिया गया। सरकार प्रति माह औसतन 360.80 करोड़ का ब्याज भुगतान कर रही है।

केंद्र सरकार से मिली ऐसी मदद

छत्तीसगढ़ को केंद्र सरकार से वर्ष 2019-20 में 33 हजार 604 करोड़ रुपये मिले थे। इसमें 31 हजार 834 करोड़ रुपये की राशि खर्च की गई। वहीं, वर्ष 2020-21 में 11 हजार 629 करोड़ की राशि प्राप्त हुई।

