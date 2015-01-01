पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इस बार असमंजस:धनतेरस दो दिन लेकिन पूजा शुक्रवार शाम 6 बजे के बाद करना ही श्रेष्ठ

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
दिवाली के लिए सजा बाजार। खरीदारी हुई शुरू।
  • शनिवार को सुबह रूप चौदस और शाम को होगी लक्ष्मी पूजा

धनतेरस का पर्व इस बार गुरुवार और शुक्रवार को मनेगी। ज्योतिष के अनुसार शुक्रवार को शाम 6 बजे के बाद धनतेरस की पूजा करना शास्त्रों की दृष्टि से सही होगा। धनतेरस समय अनुसार गुरुवार रात 9.30 बजे ही शुरू हो रहा है। शुक्रवार को 13 दीये जलाए जाएंगे। अगले दिन शनिवार को सुबह रूप चौदस और शाम को दीपावली मनाई जाएगी। इसी दिन यानी शनिवार को लक्ष्मी पूजा की जाएगी। नरक चौदस के दिन 14 दीये जलाए जा सकते है। ज्योतिषाचार्य डॉ. दत्तात्रेय होस्केरे ने बताया कि धनतेरस त्रयोदशी का व्रत है। जिसे प्रदोष कहा जाता है। सूर्यास्त के बाद दो घंटे 24 मिनट का समय प्रदोष कहलाता है। गुरुवार, यानी 12 नवंबर को चुंकि रात 9.30 बजे तक द्वादशी तिथि है। इसीलिए गुरुवार को दिन धनतेरस की पूजा नहीं की जा सकती लेकिन 13 नवंबर शुक्रवार को शाम को 5.59 बजे तक त्रयोदशी है, जो कि प्रदोष का काल है। वहीं शुक्रवार को शाम 6 बजे के बाद धनतेरस की पूजा करना शास्त्रों की दृष्टि से सही होगा। वहीं शुक्रवार को धनतेरस के 13 दीए और शनिवार की सुबह को रूप चौदस या नरक चौदस के 14 दीये जलाए जा सकते है। इसी दिन शाम को लक्ष्मी पूजा होगी। मान्यता ऐसी है कि धन तेरस या धन त्रयोदशी का पर्व कार्तिक मास के कृष्ण पक्ष की त्रयोदशी को मनाया जाता है। शास्त्रों में वर्णित है कि देवों और असुरों के मध्य हुए समुद्र मंथन की प्रक्रिया के मध्य इसी दिन धनवंतरी अमृत कलश लेकर अवतरित हुए थे। शास्त्रों में यह भी अभिव्यक्त है कि चूंकि धनवंतरी कलश लेकर प्रकट हुए थे, इस दिन पात्र का क्रय किया जाए तो पात्र की धारणीय क्षमता से तेरह गुना धन और ऐश्वर्य प्राप्त होने के योग बनते हैं। इस दिन चांदी और पीतल के बर्तन खरीदने से मानसिक शांति मिलती है और शरीर भी पुष्ट होता है। माता लक्ष्मी की आराधना के ठीक दो दिन पहले धनवंतरी की आराधना का महत्व इसीलिए भी ज्यादा है क्योंकि धनवंतरी देवों के चिकित्सक और देवों के उत्तम स्वास्थ्य के निरिक्षक है। माता लक्ष्मी से ऐश्वर्य की प्राप्ति के लिए प्रार्थना करने से पूर्व यदि उत्तम स्वास्थ्य भी प्राप्त कर लिया जाए तो ऐश्वर्य का उपभोग भी किया जा सकेगा।

राशि के अनुसार करें खरीदारी

  • मेष: अपने पति या पत्नी के लिए स्वर्ण, रजत या उपयुक्त उपहार।
  • वृषभ: सजावट की सामग्री, वाहन, किचन के आइटम।
  • मिथुन: देव प्रतिमा, हरे रत्न जड़ा ब्रेसलेट।
  • कर्क: मोती, वस्त्र, स्वर्ण आभुषण घर या प्लॉट।
  • सिंह: लॉकर, अलमारी, वाहन, कम्प्यूटर, रजत के आभुषण।
  • कन्या: गैस चुल्हा या किचन का सामान, पन्ना रत्न, घर या प्लॉट।
  • तुला: लाइट डेकोरेशन का सामान। लैंप, बड़े पर्दे, स्वर्ण की रिंग।
  • वृश्चिक: देव का मंदिर, देव के लिए सजवट सामग्री। मूंगा और स्वर्ण का हार।
  • धनु: माता के लिए कोई आभुषण। पुखराज, लक्ष्मी यंत्र।
  • मकर: उपयोगी यंत्र। वाहन, स्वर्ण और रजत के आभुषण।
  • कुंभ: पानी भरने का घड़ा। चौड़े मुंह के पात्र। स्वर्ण सिक्का।
  • मीन: मोती और पुखराज। वाहन, वस्त्र, घर या प्लॉट।
