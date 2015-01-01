पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एससीईआरटी ने दिए निर्देश:मेरिट और यूजी के प्राप्तांक में 5% नंबरों से ज्यादा का अंतर ताे बीएड में प्रवेश नहीं

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • आबंटन सूची के अनुसार 22 दिसंबर तक होगा एडमिशन

शिक्षा सत्र 2020-21 के तहत बीएड के लिए आबंटन सूची जारी हो गई है। ग्रेजुएशन के नंबरों के आधार पर मेरिट तैयार कर सीटें आबंटित की गई है। इस लिस्ट के अनुसार ही छात्र संबंधित कॉलेजों में प्रवेश ले सकेंगे। लेकिन जिन छात्रों की मेरिट के प्राप्तांक और ग्रेजुएशन के वास्तविक प्राप्तांक में 5 प्रतिशत नंबर से अधिक का अंतर होगा उन्हें प्रवेश नहीं मिलेगा। राज्य शैक्षिक अनुसंधान एवं प्रशिक्षण परिषद (एससीईआरटी) इसके लिए एससीईआरटी से निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। अफसरों का कहना है कि बीएड की सीटों का आबंटन इस बार ग्रेजुएशन के प्राप्तांक के आधार पर किया गया है। बीएड में प्रवेश के लिए बीए, बीकॉम व बीएससी डिग्रीधारियों के लिए न्यूनतम 50 प्रतिशत प्राप्तांक अनिवार्य है। जबकि व्यावसायिक पाठ्यक्रमों के स्नातक जैसे, बीई, बीटेक, बीआर्क, बीएएमएस समेत अन्य के लिए न्यूनतम 55 प्रतिशत प्राप्तांक अनिवार्य है। बीएड की मेरिट का निर्धारण करते समय सामान्य डिग्रीधारियों के नंबरों में 5 प्रतिशत नंबर जोड़ा गया। यानी 50 प्रतिशत में 5 प्रतिशत नंबर जोड़कर 55 प्रतिशत किया गया। ताकि सामान्य पाठ्यक्रम व व्यावसायिक पाठ्यक्रम के लिए मेरिट की गणना एक समान किया जा सके। इसलिए आबंटित लिस्ट में सामान्य पाठ्यक्रम के छात्रों वास्तविक प्राप्तांक से मेरिट में दिए गए प्राप्तांक में 5 प्रतिशत नंबर का अंतर दिखा रहा है। कॉलेजों से कहा गया है कि वे आबंटित सीटों के तहत एससीईआरटी के निर्देशों के अनुसार प्रवेश दें।

14 हजार सीटें हैं बीएड की
राज्य के 146 कॉलेजों में बीएड की पढ़ाई हो रही है। यहां करीब 14 हजार सीटें हैं। बीएड में प्रवेश के लिए हर साल एंट्रेंस एग्जाम आयोजित किए जाते रहे हैं। लेकिन इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से एंट्रेंस एग्जाम नहीं हुआ। हालांकि, इसके लिए तैयारी कर ली गई थी। इसलिए नए तरीके से बीएड की सीटें आबंटित की जा रही है। इसके तहत ग्रेजुएशन के प्राप्तांक के आधार पर मेरिट तैयार कर सीटें आबंटित की गई है। जानकारी के मुताबिक पहले चरण में प्रवेश के लिए करीब 30 हजार से अधिक छात्रों ने आवेदन किया।

बीसीए प्रथम वर्ष में 64 फीसदी पास, पिछली बार 30 फीसदी से भी कम था परीक्षा का रिजल्ट
बीसीए प्रथम वर्ष का रिजल्ट पिछली बार की तुलना में काफी बेहतर रहा। इस बार 64 प्रतिशत छात्र पास हुए हैं। एग्जाम फार्म होम पद्धति का फायदा कई छात्रों को मिला। कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से तीन विषयों की ही परीक्षा केंद्र में आयोजित हुई। बाकी विषयों की परीक्षाएं फिर छात्रों ने घर से दी।
बीसीए प्रथम वर्ष का रिजल्ट पिछले कुछ बरसों में 30 प्रतिशत से अधिक नहीं रहा है। बीसीए के लगातार खराब आ रहे नतीजों को लेकर कुछ साल पहले पाठ्यक्रम में बदलाव किया गया। फिर भी नतीजे 30 प्रतिशत से अधिक नहीं हुए। शिक्षाविदों का कहना है कि इस बार बीसीए की परीक्षा दो तरह से हुई। कुछ विषयों की परीक्षा का आयोजन केंद्र में हुआ, जबकि कुछ विषयों की परीक्षा छात्रों ने घर से दी। यह भी एक कारण ही जिसकी वजह से नतीजे बढ़े हैं। सिर्फ बीसीए ही नहीं, इस बार कई ऐसे कोर्स हैं जिनका रिजल्ट इस बार पिछले साल की तुलना में अच्छा रहा। इस बार बीसीए प्रथम वर्ष की परीक्षा में 659 छात्र शामिल हुए। इसमें से 424 छात्र पास हुए। 56 फेल और 180 को पूरक मिला है।

