बदलाव की तैयारी:राज्य सेवा से आईएएस के सात पदों के लिए 21 नामों पर चर्चा इनमें 2003 बैच के भी अफसर

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिल्ली में हुई डीपीसी की बैठक में सीएस और जीएडी सचिव शामिल हुए

राज्य प्रशासनिक सेवा से आईएएस के 7 पदों के लिए गुरुवार को दिल्ली में विभागीय पदोन्नति समिति की बैठक हुई। इसमें 2003, 2005 और 2008 बैच के 21 अफसरों के नाम पर चर्चा हुई। समिति ने अपनी सिफारिशें दे दी हैं। हालांकि प्रमोशन के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ पीएससी के विवादित 2003 बैच के अफसर भी शामिल हैं, जिसे लेकर हाईकोर्ट ने नए सिरे से चयन सूची जारी करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। इस मामले में एक मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट में भी लंबित है। डीपीसी की बैठक में छत्तीसगढ़ से मुख्य सचिव आरपी मंडल और सामान्य प्रशासन सचिव डीडी शामिल हुए। इसके अलावा यूपीएससी और डीओपीटी के सदस्य शामिल हुए। समिति ने 2003, 05 और 08 बैच के अलावा उनसे पुराने बैच के नामों पर भी विचार किया। इनमें तीन अफसरों अरविंद एक्का, संतोष देवांगन और हिना नेताम के खिलाफ जांच की वजह से तीन पद रोके जा सकते हैं। इनके अलावा असली विवाद 2003 बैच के अफसरों को लेकर है। इन्हें लेकर समिति के फैसले की जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई है। बता दें कि यूपीएससी के चेयरमैन प्रदीप जोशी भी इस विवाद से वाकिफ हैं। वे छत्तीसगढ़ पीएससी के अध्यक्ष रह चुके हैं। इस बैच को पदोन्नति न देने के लिए एक याचिकाकर्ता वर्षा डोंगरे ने यूपीएससी और डीओपीटी को पत्र लिखा है। वर्षा ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर अपनी याचिका पर फैसले तक पदोन्नति न देने की मांग की है। वहीं इस बैच की पद्मिनी भोई और चंदन त्रिपाठी ने भी याचिका दायर की है। इस पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के क्रियान्वयन पर रोक लगाई थी। इन सबके बीच यदि 2003 बैच के अफसरों को पदोन्नति मिलती है तो वर्षा डोंगरे उसे फिर चुनौती देने की बात कह रहीं हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में आईएएस अवार्ड में देरी हो सकती है। हालांकि अफसर बीच का रास्ता निकालकर योग्य अफसरों को प्रमोट करने पर विचार कर रहे हैं।

