रायपुर में दशहरा और सियायत:कांग्रेस नेता धोतरे ने भाजपा नेता श्रीचंद को बताया बाहरी, अब दो करोड़ की मानहानि का केस करेंगे सुंदरानी

रायपुर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो रायपुर के कांग्रेस नेता और पूर्व पार्षद राकेश धोतरे की है। इस पूरे मामले में अब यह भाजपा और सिंधी समाज के निशाने पर आ चुके हैं।
  • दशहरा कार्यक्रम के आयोजन को लेकर दो दिन पूर्व कांग्रेस और भाजपा नेताओं में हुई थी गहमा-गहमी
  • भाजपा और सिंधी समाज के पदाधिकारियों ने सिविल लाइंस थाने पहुंचकर पुलिस से की मामले की शिकायत

शहर के शंकर नगर इलाके में दशहरे का आयोजन कौन करेगा इसे लेकर दो दिन पहले शुरु हुआ विवाद कोर्ट तक पहुंच सकता है। इस इलाके के पूर्व पार्षद राकेश धोतरे के एक वीडियो से सिंधी समाज और भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेता गुस्साए हुए हैं। इस मामले में मंगलवार को भाजपा और सिंधी पंचायत ने सिविल लाइंस थाने में धोतरे के खिलाफ शिकायत की है। धोतरे पर जाति सूचक भाषा और श्रीचंद सुंदरानी के खिलाफ अभद्र भाषा के इस्तेमाल का आरोप लगा है। दिन भर सोशल मीडिया और सियासी चेहरों के बीच इसकी चर्चा रही।

सुंदरानी के खिलाफ टिप्पणी के बाद भाजयूमो नेता थाने पहुंच गए।

मेरे चरित्र हनन का प्रयास
भाजपा नेताओं ने राकेश धोतरे के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर 24 घंटे में गिरफ्तार करने की मांग की हैं। भाजयुमो कार्यकर्ताओं ने ज्ञापन के साथ आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी की वीडियो सीडी भी सौंपी है। भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष श्रीचंद सुन्दरानी ने कहा कि मेरे चरित्र हनन का प्रयास किया जा रहा हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस प्रशासन यदि एफआईआर दर्ज कर उचित कार्रवाई नहीं करती हैं तो मैं न्यायालय जाउंगा, राकेश धोतरे पर 2 करोड़ की मानहानि का दावा करूंगा।

सुंदरानी ने क्षेत्र में दशहरा कार्यक्रम के बाद बयान दिया कि वो किसी ने डरे बिना कार्यक्रम करेंगे।

इसलिए हुआ विवाद
दरअसल रविवार को दशहरा उत्सव मनाने को लेकर शंकर नगर इलाके के भाजपा और क्षेत्र के कांग्रेस नेता भिड़ गए। यहां कार्यक्रम हुआ भाजपा नेता सुंदरानी ने राकेश धोतरे का नाम लिए बिना बयान जारी किया कि यहां कार्यक्रम रोकने वालों से हम नहीं डरेंगे। अगली बार बड़ा आयोजन करेंगे। इससे चिढ़कर राकेश धोतरे ने मंगलवार को वीडियो जारी कर कहा - सुंदरानी अगर अगला विधानसभा चुनाव जीते तो मैं 5 सालों तक सिर मुंडवाकर रहूंगा। हमारे इलाके दशहरा था बाहरी आदमी को बोलने की जरूरत नहीं, सुंदरानी बाहरी हैं, कहां से आया है हमको नहीं बताना। अगला चुनाव नहीं नहीं हराया तो मेरा नाम राम राकेश धोतरे नहीं ।

फिर मांगी माफी

मामले में जातीय समीकरणों को देखते हुए शाम को धोतरे के तेवर नर्म हुए, समाज से माफी मांग ली।

शाम होते ही धोतरे ने सिंधी समाज से माफी मांगते हुए वीडियो जारी किया। धोतरे ने कहा- आज मैंने जो भी कहा वो सिर्फ श्रीचंद सुंदरानी के लिए कहा। मेरी बातें सिंधी समाज के लिए नहीं थी। इस समाज से तो मेरे पारिवारिक संबंध रहे हैं। समाज के लोगों से मैं खेद व्यक्त करता हूं। मेरे लिए गर्व की बात है कि 10 साल तक सिंधी समाज के साथ मिलकर मैंने काम किया, सेवा की। सिंधी समाज से मैं माफी मांगता हूं, हाथ जोड़कर।

