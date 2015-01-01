पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एनजीटी के आदेश का असर:छत्तीसगढ़ में दिवाली पर दो घंटे तक ही पटाखा फोड़ने की छूट, हवा की गुणवत्ता खराब हुई तो प्रतिबंध भी

रायपुर11 मिनट पहले
एनजीटी ने खराब वायु गुणवत्ता वाले शहरों में पटाखों के बिक्री और उपयोग पर रोक लगाने को भी कहा है। फाइल फोटो।
  • पर्यावरण संरक्षण मंडल को रोज बतानी होगी शहरों में हवा की गुणवत्ता
  • मुख्य सचिव ने जारी किया आदेश, कलेक्टरों पर लागू कराने की जिम्मेदारी

पटाखों से जुड़े नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल के आदेश का असर छत्तीसगढ़ में दिखने लगा है। जिन शहरों में वायु गुणवत्ता का स्तर अच्छा, संतोषजनक अथवा मध्यम श्रेणी का है, वहां केवल हरित पटाखे ही बेचे जाने का निर्देश हुआ है। यही नहीं पटाखे फोड़ने का समय भी निर्धारित कर दिया गया है। मुख्य सचिव आरपी मंडल ने सभी कलेक्टरों और पुलिस अधीक्षकों को इसके लिए व्यापक दिशानिर्देश जारी किया है।

नये निर्देशों के मुताबिक दीपावली पर्व पर रात्रि 8 बजे से रात्रि 10 बजे तक की पटाखे फोड़े जा सकेंगे। छठ पूजा पर सुबह 6 बजे से सुबह 8 बजे तक, गुरुपर्व पर रात्रि 8 बजे से रात्रि 10 बजे तक और नया वर्ष अथवा क्रिसमस पर रात्रि 11.55 बजे से 12.30 बजे तक ही पटाखे फोड़े जा सकते हैं।

अधिकारियों ने कहा, पटाखों की वजह से हवा में प्रदूषकों की स्थिति बढ़ती है। काेरोना काल में यह प्रदूषण बीमारों के लिए अधिक खतरनाक हो सकता है। नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल ने खतरनाक श्रेणी की वायु गुणवत्ता वाले शहरों में पटाखों पर रोक लगाने को कहा है।

पटाखों की लड़ियां प्रतिबंधित

निर्देश के मुताबिक कम प्रदूषण उत्पन्न करने वाले इम्प्रूव्ड एवं हरित पटाखों की बिक्री केवल लायसेंसी ट्रेडर्स द्वारा की जा सकेगी। केवल उन्हीं पटाखों को उपयोग के लिए बाजार में बेचा जा सकेगा, जिनसे उत्पन्न ध्वनि का स्तर निर्धारित सीमा के भीतर हो।

सीरीज पटाखे अथवा लड़ियों की बिक्री, उपयोग तथा निर्माण प्रतिबंधित किया गया है। पटाखों के ऐसे निर्माताओं का लाइसेंस भी रद्द करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं, जिनके द्वारा पटाखों में लीथियम, आरसेनिक, एन्टिमनि, लेड एवं मर्करी का उपयोग किया गया है।

पर्यावरण संरक्षण मंडल को निगरानी की जिम्मेदारी

केन्द्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के निर्देश पर पर्यावरण संरक्षण मंडल रायपुर, दुर्ग-भिलाई, बिलासपुर, कोरबा, रायगढ़, अम्बिकापुर तथा जगदलपुर के क्षेत्रीय कार्यालयों को वायु गुणवत्ता की नियमित मॉनिटरिंग करने के लिए कहा गया है। इसके परिणाम नियमित तौर पर वेबसाइट पर अपलोड करने का भी निर्देश है।

रायपुर में 2 से 3 स्थानों से लिया जाएगा नमूना

राजधानी रायपुर के 2 से 3 स्थलों पर 7 नवंबर से 21 नवंबर तक मॉनिटरिंग के लिए समय निर्धारित है। इसी तरह दुर्ग-भिलाई, बिलासपुर, कोरबा, रायगढ़, अम्बिकापुर तथा जगदलपुर में 2 से 3 स्थलों पर 9 नवंबर से 14 नवंबर तक मॉनिटरिंग की जाएगी।

