रायपुर में मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग का मामला:जेल में मनेगी बर्खास्त IAS बीएल अग्रवाल की दिवाली, 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजे गए

रायपुर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ कैडर के बर्खास्त आईएएस अधिकारी बीएल अग्रवाल को प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने साेमवार को गिरफ्तार किया था। फाइल फोटो।
  • दो दिन की रिमांड खत्म होने के बाद हुई थी पेशी
  • ED अफसरों ने रिमांड मांगी लेकिन नहीं मिली

मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग और भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों में गिरफ्तार बर्खास्त IAS बाबूलाल अग्रवाल की दिवाली जेल में ही बीतेगी। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय के अफसरों ने गुरुवार को रायपुर की बेनामी संपत्ति संव्यवहार प्रतिषेध अधिनियम के लिये बनी विशेष अदालत में अग्रवाल को पेश किया।

अफसरों ने अदालत से दो दिन की रिमांड मांगी, लेकिन अदालत ने रिमांड अवधि बढ़ाने से मना कर दिया। हालांकि, बाबूलाल अग्रवाल की जमानत की अर्जी को भी खारिज करते हुए 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेजने का आदेश दिया। उसके बाद अधिकारी उन्हें जेल ले गए। अग्रवाल को ED अधिकारियों ने मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग और भ्रष्टाचार के पुराने मामले में सोमवार शाम को उनके देवेंद्र नगर स्थित निवास से गिरफ्तार किया था।

बताया जा रहा है, बाबूलाल अग्रवाल की ओर से उच्च न्यायालय में जमानत की अर्जी लगाई जा रही है। लेकिन, ऐसा सोमवार को ही हो पाएगा। तब तक उन्हें जेल में ही रहना होगा। एक दिन पहले प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) ने एक बयान जारी कर कहा था, एजेंसी भ्रष्टाचार निवारण अधिनियम के तहत दर्ज FIR के आधार पर इस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

जांच में बाबूलाल अग्रवाल और उनके परिवार के दूसरे सदस्यों की बेहिसाब संपत्ति का खुलासा हुआ है। कहा गया, बाबूलाल अग्रवाल ने अपने आधिकारिक पद का दुरुपयोग कर करोड़ों रुपये की हेराफेरी की है।

मलेरिया नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम के टेंडर में बंदरबांट

ED की ओर से कहा गया, जांच से पता चला है कि बाबूलाल अग्रवाल ने विश्व बैंक सहायता प्राप्त मलेरिया नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम से संबंधित निविदा अनुबंधों का बंटवारा कर कुछ गैर-मौजूदा संस्थाओं को देने के लिए एक सक्रिय भूमिका निभाई है। इससे सरकारी खजाने को नुकसान हुआ और खुद को लाभ पहुंचाया।

400 बेनामी खातों में करोड़ों की रकम

जांच में सामने आया था, बाबूलाल अग्रवाल के CA सुनील अग्रवाल और उनके भाई अशोक अग्रवाल और पवन अग्रवाल के साथ मिलकर खरोरा और इसके आसपास के गांवों में ग्रामीणों के नाम पर 400 से अधिक बैंक खाते खोले गए। इनमें लगभग 46 करोड़ रुपए जमा किए गए। जिसे उनके सीए सुनील अग्रवाल और अन्य संस्थाओं द्वारा खोली गई शेल कंपनियों के माध्यम से लूटा गया। ईडी ने पहले ही 36.9 करोड़ रुपए की संपत्तियों को कुर्क कर लिया है। जिसमें मेसर्स प्राइम इस्पात लिमिटेड कंपनी की संपत्ति भी शामिल है।

पहले भी हो चुकी है गिरफ्तारी

1988 बैच के आईएएस बाबूलाल अग्रवाल पर सीबीआई ने भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में 2010 में केस दर्ज किया था। 22 फरवरी 2017 को सीबीआई ने उन्हें गिरफ्तार भी किया। आरोप है कि उस केस को खत्म कराने के लिए उन्होंने नोएडा और हैदराबाद के दो दलालों के माध्यम से पीएमओ को रिश्वत देने की कोशिश की थी। डील डेढ़ करोड़ में तय हुई थी, इसमें से 60 लाख रुपए नकद दिए जा चुके थे, बाकी रकम सोने के रूप में दी जानी थी।

