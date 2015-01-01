पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भिलाई में महिला की निर्मम हत्या:शोर न करे इसलिए मुंह पर कपड़ा बांधा पैर बांधे, फिर फंदा कसकर जला दिया

धमधा17 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • आरोपी गिरफ्त से बाहर }पुलिस कर रही परिजनों से पूछताछ, सास-ससुर और पति पर संदेह

धमधा थाना के अंतर्गत ग्राम देवरी में 23 वर्षीय महिला की निर्मम हत्या हो गई। अज्ञात आरोपियों ने सोमवार की देर रात महिला शोर न मचाए इसलिए पहले मुंह को कपड़े से बांधा। महिला भाग न पाए इसके लिए पैर बांधे। इसके बाद कपड़े का ही फंदा तैयार किया। उससे मृतका का गला दम घुटने तक कस दिया। आरोपी इससे भी आगे बढ़े और उन्होंने मिट्टी तेल छिड़ककर महिला को आग लगा दी। महिला का झुलसा हुआ शव मंगलवार की सुबह पुलिस ने घटना स्थल से बरामद किया। पुलिस की प्रारंभिक जांच में यह क्राइम सीन सामने आया है। हालांकि हत्या किन लोगों ने व किन कारणों से की, इसका खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है। मृतक का नाम पूर्णिमा पति राजू यादव बताया गया है। करीब 4 पहले उसकी शादी हुई थी। पुलिस को इस पूरे मामले में मृतक के सास-ससुर व पति पर संदेह है।

जानिए पूरा घटनाक्रम : फॉरेंसिंक की टीम मौके पर पहुंची जुटी जांच में, जो साक्ष्य मिले वह चौकाने वाले
महिला की हत्या के इस मामले में जानकारी के बाद फॉरेंसिक की टीम मौके पर पहुंची। टीम ने साक्ष्य जुटाने का भी प्रयास किया। इसके अलावा पुलिस की अन्य टीम ने क्राइम सीन की कहानी भी तैयार करने की कोशिश की। मिले साक्ष्यों के आधार पर मृतका के मुंह को पहले कपड़े से बांधा गया। इसके बाद उसके दोनों पैर बांधे गए। गला घोटने के लिए भी कपड़े का उपयोग किया गया। गले में लिपटे कपड़े का अध जला हिस्सा खिड़की पर लगी ईंट के पास टंगा मिला है। जबकि उसी कपड़े का एक हिस्सा बाहर की दीवार पर टंगा था। इस प्रकार अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा है कि महिला की मौत होने के बाद उसे दीवार से टिका कर मिट्टी तेल छिड़का गया। इसके बाद माचिस मारकर उसे जला दिया गया। महिला का बेटा दूसरे कमरे में रोता हुआ मिला।

सास-ससुर और दो बच्चों के साथ रहती थी पूर्णिमा
पूर्णिमा अपने सास-ससुर पंचराम के साथ रह रही थी। पूर्णिमा की बड़ी बेटी भारती अपने दादा-दादी के साथ ही सो गई थी। पूर्णिमा बाड़ी में काम किया करती थी। उसका पति राजू भिलाई में रहकर ठेकेदारी में मजदूरी करता है। उनके द्वारा एक नया मकान बनाया जा रहा है, जो पुराने से लगा हुआ है। नए मकान के बैठक रुम में सोमवार की रात करीब ढाई बजे कुछ जलता हुआ देखा।

पुलिस मामले को मान रही संदिग्ध, बच्ची से पूछताछ
पुलिस इस पूरे मामले को संदिग्ध मान रही है। इसके चलते पड़ोसियों के अलावा सास-ससुर व मृतका के पति का बयान लिया गया है। इसके अलावा ढाई वर्ष की बेटी भारती से भी पूछताछ की गई है। हालांकि ढाई साल की बेटी कुछ भी नहीं बता पा रही है। ससुर ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसने बहू को जलता हुआ देखा। इसके बाद उसने पत्नी को आवाज लगाकर बुलाया।

पति ने कहा मंगलवार की सुबह घटना का पता चला
महिला के पति राजू ने भास्कर को बताया वह आखरी बार गुरुवार को घर गया था। इसके बाद अगले दिन सुबह भिलाई लौट आया। मंगलवार की सुबह उसे ठेकेदार ने बताया कि किसी काम से धमधा जाना है। ठेकेदार के साथ वह धमधा आया। इसके बाद उसे घटना का पता चला। उसने बताया कि चार साल पहले उसकी शादी हुई थी। वह भिलाई में टाइल्स फिटिंग करता है।

मामला पूरी तरह संदिग्ध आत्महत्या नहीं
"आत्महत्या नहीं है, मामला संदिग्ध लग रहा है। शार्ट पीएम रिपोर्ट नहीं मिल पाई है। रिपोर्ट से महिला की हत्या का कारण का पता चल जाएगा। पुलिस सभी पहलुओं को ध्यान में रखकर मामले की जांच कर रही है।"
-प्रज्ञा मेश्राम, एएसपी ग्रामीण दुर्ग

