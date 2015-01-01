पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बांटीं खुशियां:बच्चों और मरीजों को डाॅक्टर-रहवासियों ने बांटे कपड़े, मिठाई और मास्क

रायपुर3 घंटे पहले
आकाश धनगर | रोशनी व खुशियों का त्योहार दिवाली, इसे और खास बनाने के लिए राजधानी के कुछ डॉक्टर्स, कॉलोनीवासी व सामाजिक संस्थाएं मरीज से लेकर जरूरतमंद चेहरों पर मुस्कान लाने की पहल कर रहे हैं। अंबेडकर अस्पताल के कैंसर रीजनल सेंटर में डाक्टरों की टीम ने भर्ती मरीजों और ओपीडी में इलाज करने आए लोगों को बैग, चॉकलेट और गिफ्ट के पैकेट दिए। इसके साथ ही अलग-अलग सोसायटी ने शहर में लोगों जरूरत का सामान देकर उन्हें इकोफ्रेंडली दिवाली मनाने जागरूक किया। पेट्रोल पंप में काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों को लायंस क्लब ने उन्हें दिवाली पर बर्तन व कंबल के साथ जरूरत का सामान देकर उन्हें दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं दी।

ओपीडी के मरीजों को उपहार

अंबेडकर अस्पताल के रीजनल कैंसर सेंटर में बुधवार को डॉक्टरों ने भर्ती हुए और ओपीडी में जांच कराने आए मरीजों को उपहार दिया। दिवाली पर उन्होंने इन उपहारों के जरिए खुशियां बांटने का प्रयास किया। सेंटर के डायरेक्टर डॉ. विवेक चौधरी और उनकी टीम ने कैंसर पीड़ित बच्चों को बैग, चॉकलेट और उनके जरूरत के गिफ्ट पैकेट दिए। साथ ही उन्होंने जल्द स्वास्थ होने की कामना करते हुए दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं दी। इस पहल में शामिल डॉ. प्रदीप चंद्राकर ने बताया कि बच्चे अपना गिफ्ट पाकर बेहद खुश नजर आए।

पंप कर्मियों को कंबल-बर्तन
लायंस क्लब रायपुर कैपिटल ने किया शहर के कुछ पेट्रोल पंप में काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों का शुक्रवार को दिवाली के त्योहार का उपहार देते हुए सम्मान किया। धनतेरस पर क्लब की ओर से उन्हें बर्तन, मिठाई और कंबल देते हुए उनके काम की सराहना की गई। क्लब की सचिव स्वाति बोजम ने बताया कि इस दौरान कुलदीप जुनेजा उपस्थित रहे। गिफ्ट पाकर उन चेहरों पर खुशी दिखी जो दिन-रात लोगों की सेवा में अपना समय देते है। कार्यक्रम में ईश्वर अग्रवाल, प्रेम प्रकाश शर्मा, मधु यादव, राजेश चौरसिया, जया सूर, चैताली मुखर्जी, कुलविंदर भाटिया, रंजना महावर, प्रीति पांडेय आदि मौजूद रहे।

बस्ती के बच्चों को दिए कपड़े
भाठागांव स्थित यूनि होम्स के रहवासियों ने शुक्रवार को दिवाली पर राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा जागरण मंच के सहयोग से लोगों को कपड़े, दीये और मिठाई बांटी। कुकुरबेड़ा और डूमरतालाब में लोगों को इसके साथ मास्क बांटकर उन्हें दिवाली के प्रति जागरूक किया गया। इस पहल से जुड़े मंच के तोषन मिनपाल ने बताया उस एरिया के बच्चों समेत जरूरतमंदों को इस त्यौहार में खुशियां बांटने की एक छोटी से पहल की गई। बच्चों को नए व ठंड के कपड़ों के साथ अन्य सामान भी दिया गया। कैलाश शर्मा, होरीलाल साहू, बालकिशन सोनी, छत्रपाल साहू और यूनिहोम्स के वाय आर सिन्हा आदि का विशेष सहयोग रहा।

