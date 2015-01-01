पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Doubting Her Character, Chhattisgarh Man Set Fire His Wife In Bhilai, Then Reached Police Station And Surrendered

भिलाई में वारदात:चरित्र संदेह में महिला को आग लगाकर थाने पहुंचा पति; कहा- मैंने अपनी पत्नी को जला दिया है, मुझे जेल भेज दो

भिलाई19 मिनट पहले
  • सुपेला क्षेत्र की घटना, पुलिस ने पति को गिरफ्तार किया
  • महिला 70 फीसदी जली हुई हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती

छत्तीसगढ़ के भिलाई में सोमवार दोपहर एक महिला को उसके पति ने पेट्रोल डालकर आग लगा दी। इसके बाद जलती हालत में छोड़कर थाने पहुंच गया। पुलिस से कहा, पत्नी को जिंदा जला दिया है, उसे जेल भेज दो। आरोपी पति को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पत्नी के चरित्र पर संदेह के चलते उसने वारदात को अंजाम दिया। महिला को 70 फीसदी जली हालत में भर्ती कराया गया है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, सुपेला क्षेत्र स्थित कांट्रेक्टर कॉलोनी निवासी आनंद मौर्या और डॉली साहू (22) की करीब डेढ़ साल पहले लव मैरिज हुई थी। दोनों के बीच कई दिन से विवाद चल रहा था। आनंद को संदेह था कि डॉली के किसी और से संबंध हैं। इसको लेकर वह करवा चौथ के दिन से उसकी पिटाई कर रहा था। इसी बात को लेकर सोमवार दोपहर करीब 2 बजे दोनों के बीच फिर से विवाद हुआ।

बाइक से पेट्रोल निकाला और पत्नी को आग लगा दी
इस पर आनंद ने अपनी बाइक से पेट्रोल निकाला और पत्नी पर डालकर आग लगा दी। इसके बाद उसे छोड़कर सुपेला थाना पहुंच गया। वहां जाकर बताया कि उसने अपनी पत्नी को चरित्र पर संदेह के चलते आग लगा दी है। उसे गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दो। इस पर पुलिस आनंद को लेकर उसके घर पहुंची, लेकिन डॉली नहीं मिली। पूछताछ में पता चला कि उसे पड़ोसियों ने अस्पताल में भर्ती करा दिया है।

महिला ने खुद कॉल कर अपनी मां को घटना की जानकारी दी
पति आनंद के जाने के बाद पड़ोसी चीख पुकार सुनकर पहुंचे तो डॉली बुरी तरह से जल रही थी। इस पर आसपास के लोगों ने उसकी आग बुझाई। फिर डॉली ने खुद ही अपने मोबाइल से कॉल कर अपनी मां को पूरी घटना की जानकारी दी। पड़ोसियों ने डॉली को 70 फीसदी जली हालत में प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। पुलिस ने महिला के बयान लेने के बाद आरोपी आनंद को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

