छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार पर विपक्ष का हमला:पूर्व सीएम ने पीएम को पत्र लिखकर कहा- केंद्रीय योजनाओं में राज्य के मंत्री रुपयों की बंदरबांट कर रहे, जांच कराइए

रायपुर21 मिनट पहले
फोटो रायपुर की है। कार्यक्रम के बाद डॉ रमन सिंह ने कहा कि राजनांदगांव के विकास कार्यां को सरकार प्रभावित कर रही है, दरअसल राजनांदगांव डॉ रमन का चुनावी क्षेत्र है।
  • रायपुर स्थित भाजपा कार्यालय में मीडिया से चर्चा में दिया बयान
  • कोरोना काल में भाजपा के किए कामों को दिखाती ई-बुक भी लॉन्च

रायपुर के भाजपा कार्यालय में बुधवार की शाम पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डॉ रमन सिंह पहुंचे। उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने एक पत्र पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को लिखा है। हमने कहा है कि प्रदेश में केंद्र सरकार की योजनाओं में राशि की बंदरबांट चल रही है। इसकी जांच कराई जाए और सरकार ने जो गड़बड़ी की है, उसके तहत कार्रवाई हो। उन्होंने जल जीवन मिशन के हाल ही में निरस्त किए गए टेंडर को लेकर कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री कभी राजनीतिक चश्मे से छत्तीसगढ़ को नहीं देखते। यहां की जनता को साफ पीने का पानी दिलाने के लिए जल जीवन मिशन के तहत साढ़े 7 हजार करोड़ की राशि दी गई।

डॉ. रमन ने आगे कहा कि राज्य सरकार ने इस प्रोजेक्ट के सारे गाइडलाइन को बिगाड़ दिया गया, कमीशन खाया और टेंडर्स को निरस्त कर दिया, इसे निरस्त करने से फर्क नहीं पड़ेगा, जांच में लीपा-पोती होगी, यहां कौन कितना ज्यादा प्रतिशत कमीशन ले इसी बात का झगड़ा चल रहा है। प्रदेश के सारे मंत्री केंद्र की योजना का दुरुपयोग कर रहे हैं। गांव के लोगों की सेवा करने का संकल्प लेने वालो को पानी की योजना में कमीशन लेते शर्म नहीं आती।

लोगों को पता चले कोरोना काल में भाजपा ने क्या किया

कोरोना काल में भाजपा के कार्यों पर आधारित ई-बुक लॉन्च की गई।
पूर्व सीएम डॉ रमन ने भाजपा कार्यालय में ई-बुक लॉन्च की। यह ई-बुक कोरोना काल में पार्टी द्वारा किए गए कामों पर आधारित है। डॉ. रमन सिंह ने कहा कि पूरे छत्तीसगढ़ के सभी ब्लॉक में भाजपा ने कोरोना संकट काल में काम किया। जब लॉकडाउन के सब कुछ बंद था, लोगों की सेवा का काम हमने रुकने नहीं दिया। पार्टी के हर कार्यकर्ता और नेता ने सेवा के भाव से जनता के बीच जाकर काम किया। चाहे बात दूरस्थ गांवों में राशन, पका हुआ भोजन पहुंचाने की हो, 10 लाख मास्क बांटे गए, 9 लाख भोजन के पैकेट बंटे, हजारों कार्यकर्ता लगे रहे, जो मदद हो सकती थी की गई।

