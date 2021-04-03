पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गिरफ्त में नशे के तस्कर:कार के दरवाजों और सीट के नीचे भरकर गांजे की तस्करी, GPM में पकड़ा गया 17.50 लाख का मादक पदार्थ

गौरेला22 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के गौरेला-पेंड्रा-मरवाही में 25 किलो गांजा के साथ पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के गौरेला-पेंड्रा-मरवाही में 25 किलो गांजा के साथ पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
  • गौरेला क्षेत्र में पुलिस ने देर रात पीछा कर पकड़ा, 25 किलो गांजा बरामद
  • पुलिस ने महिला सहित 2 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया, पूछताछ जारी

छत्तीसगढ़ के गौरेला-पेंड्रा-मरवाही (GPM) जिले में पुलिस ने मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी करते महिला सहित दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों से पुलिस ने 25 किलो गांजा बरामद किया है। उसकी कीमत 17.50 लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है। आरोपियों ने कार की सीट और दरवाजे में गांजा के पैकेट छिपाकर रखे थे। कार्रवाई गौरेला थाना पुलिस ने मंगलवार देर रात की है।

पुलिस को मंगलवार रात सूचना मिली कि एक कार गौरेला की ओर आ रही है। इसके जरिए गांजा की तस्करी की जा रही है। इस पर पुलिस ने बाइपास रोड और अन्य रास्तों पर नाकाबंदी की। देर रात सधवानह सारबहरा की ओर से सफेद रंग की वैगन आर कार आती हुई दिखाई दी। चेक प्वाइंट पर उसे रुकने का इशारा किया, लेकिन ड्राइवर ने स्पीड बढ़ा दी और भागने लगा।

ओवर ब्रिज पर पुलिस ने घेराबंदी कर पकड़ा
इस पर पुलिस ने पीछा किया और ओर ब्रिज पर घेराबंदी कर कार रुकवा ली। कार में एक महिला और पुरुष बैठे हुए थे। नाम-पता पूछने पर गांग पुर निवासी हरि सिंह अगरिया और लालपुर निवासी पिंकी राठौर बताया। कार की तलाशी ली गई, लेकिन कुछ मिला नहीं। सूचना के आधार पर संदेह होने के चलते कार के पीछे की सीट खुलवा कर तलाशी ली तो वहां गांजा के पैकेट भरे हुए थे।

40 पैकेट से बरामद हुआ 25 किलो गांजा
इसके बाद पुलिस ने और चैकिंग की तो कार के सभी दरवाजों और पीछे डिक्की में भी छिपाए गए पैकेट को बरामद हुए। पुलिस ने सभी पैकेट बाहर निकाले तो पता चला कि 40 पैकेट बनाकर 25 किलो गांजा भरा गया था। बरामद गांजा की कीमत 17.50 लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है। पुलिस आरोपियों से पूछताछ कर रही है। अभी यह पता नहीं चल सका है कि गांजा कहां से लाया जा रहा था और इसे कहां पहुंचाना था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्रेटा के खिलाफ केस पर दिल्ली पुलिस बोली- किसी का नाम FIR में नहीं लिखा, टूल किट बनाने वाले पर किया केस - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें