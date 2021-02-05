पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्त में नशे के सौदागर:ड्रग्स तस्करों को पुलिस ने रुकने का इशारा किया, भागते हुए दिखाई गन, पीछा कर पुलिस ने दबोचा; 2000 टैबलेट और सिरप बरामद

महासमुंदएक घंटा पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के महासमुंद में पुलिस ने दो बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार कर भारी मात्रा में नशे की टैबलेट और सिरप बरामद किया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के महासमुंद में पुलिस ने दो बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार कर भारी मात्रा में नशे की टैबलेट और सिरप बरामद किया है।
  • महासमुंद पुलिस की बलौदा चौकी और साइबर सेल की संयुक्त कार्रवाई, 2 गिरफ्तार
  • ओडिशा से लेकर आ रहे थे सरायपाली, एयर गन, चाकू के साथ अग्नि डिफेंस स्प्रे भी मिला

छत्तीसगढ़ के महासमुंद में पुलिस ने गुरुवार देर रात दो ड्रग्स तस्करों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों के पास से पुलिस ने 2 हजार से ज्यादा नशे की गोलियां और सिरप बरामद की हैं। आरोपी ये नशे का सामान ओडिशा से तस्करी कर बेचने के लिए ले जा रहे थे। नाकाबंदी के दौरान पुलिस ने रुकने का इशारा किया तो भागने लगे, लेकिन पीछा कर पुलिस ने दोनों को धर दबोचा। यह कार्रवाई साइबर सेल के साथ मिलकर बलौदा चौकी पुलिस ने की है।

पिछले कई दिनों से SP प्रफुल्ल कुमार ठाकुर को सूचना मिल रही थी कि सरायपाली क्षेत्र में ड्रग्स लाकर बेची जा रही है। इस पर साइबर सेल को एक्टिव किया गया। टीम को सूचना मिली कि गुरुवार रात कुछ लोग बाइक से नशे की तस्करी करने वाले हैं। इस पर टीम ने ओडिशा रोड पर चेक प्वाइंट बनाए। उसी दौरान एक बाइक पर दो लोग सवार बलौदा क्षेत्र के ग्राम भुथिया नर्सरी में दाखिल हुए। पुलिस ने उन्हें रुकने का इशारा किया।

पुलिस को गन दिखाकर किया डराने का प्रयास
इस पर बाइक सवार भागने लगे और पुलिस को पिस्टल दिखाकर डराने का प्रयास किया। टीम ने पीछा कर दोनों को धर दबोचा। पकड़े गए आरोपी बरगड़, ओडिशा निवासी रंजन कारे और बुद्धदेव पांडेय की तलाशी के दौरान प्लास्टिक की बोरी से 221 शीशी सिरप और दो अलग-अलग नशे की टैबलेट के 301 पत्ते बरामद हुए। पुलिस ने आरोपियों से 2 मोबाइल, बटन वाला चाकू, बाइक, एयरगन और अग्नि डिफेंस स्प्रे भी बरामद किया है।

दोनों आरोपियों के आदतन अपराधी होने की आशंका
पुलिस के अनुसार, आरोपियों से बरामद इनपावर अग्नि डिफेंस स्प्रे को देखने से यह लगता है कि वे आदतन अपराधी हैं। इस स्प्रे का इस्तेमाल सामने वाले पर करते थे। लिसके चलते कुछ समय के लिए उनकी आंखों में अंधापन हो जाता था और जलन होने लगती थी। फिलहाल पुलिस उनके आपराधिक रिकार्ड भी खंगाल रही है। इस संबंध में अन्य थानों से भी पूछताछ की जा रही है।

