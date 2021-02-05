पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छत्तीसगढ़ में बदला मौसम:रायपुर सहित प्रदेश के अधिकांश हिस्सों में धूल भरी आंधी उठी, गौरेला और सरगुजा के कुछ क्षेत्रों में बरसात भी हुई

रायपुर15 मिनट पहले
रायपुर में धूल भरी तेज आंधी के साथ अचानक मौसम बदल गया। बताया जा रहा है कि अगले दो दिनों में यहां गरज-चमक के साथ बरसात होगी।
रायपुर में धूल भरी तेज आंधी के साथ अचानक मौसम बदल गया। बताया जा रहा है कि अगले दो दिनों में यहां गरज-चमक के साथ बरसात होगी।
  • बंगाल की खाड़ी से उठी तेज हवाओं से बने हालात
  • बिजली और ओला गिरने की भी जताई गई संभावना

छत्तीसगढ़ में मौसम ने अचानक तेवर बदल लिये हैं। दोपहर बाद राजधानी रायपुर सहित उत्तर और मध्य क्षेत्र के अधिकांश हिस्सों में धूल भरी आंधी उठी। सरगुजा और बिलासपुर संभाग के कुछ हिस्साे में हल्की बरसात भी हुई। इसकी वजह से दिन का तापमान दो से चार डिग्री सेल्सियस तक ठंढा हुआ है।

मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र, रायपुर के मौसम विज्ञानी एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया, विदर्भ के ऊपर 900 मीटर की ऊंचाई पर एक चक्री चक्रवाती घेरा बना हुआ है। कोंकण से विदर्भ तक एक द्रोणिका भी इसी ऊंचाई पर स्थित है। साथ ही प्रदेश में तेज हवा का अनियमित क्षेत्र बना हुआ है। इसी के प्रभाव से आंधी और बरसात हो रही है। उन्होंने बताया, ऐसा मौसम 18 फरवरी तक बने रहने की संभावना है। इसके प्रभाव से प्रदेश के 17 और 18 फरवरी को भी कुछ स्थानों पर हल्की से मध्यम स्तर की बरसात हो सकती है। गरज-चमक के साथ छींटे पड़ने की भी संभावना है। प्रदेश में एक-दो स्थानों पर गरज चमक के साथ आकाशीय बिजली गिरने की संभावना है। कल-परसों प्रदेश के उत्तरी भाग में एक-दो स्थानों पर ओलावृष्टि होने की भी संभावना जताई जा रही है।

कई जगह पेड़ उखड़े, डालियां टूटीं

बताया जा रहा है कि बिलासपुर कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में बरगद के पेड़ की डाल टूूटकर गिर गई। वहीं सरगुजा के कुछ क्षेत्रों में पेड़ उखड़ जाने और कच्चे छप्पर को नुकसान पहुंचने की घटनाएं हुई हैं। रायपुर में धूल भरी आंधी की वजह से यात्रा कर रहे लोगों को गाड़ी चलाने में दिक्कतें आईं।

बलरामपुर-गौरेला में खूब बरसात हुई

सुबह बलरामपुर में सुबह करीब तीन घंटे तक तेज बरसात हुई है। वहीं बिलासपुर संभाग के गौरेला में भी बरसात दर्ज हुई। इस बरसात की वजह से सरकारी संग्रहण केंद्रों में रखा धान भीग गया है। एक दिन पहले गौरेला से लगे मध्य प्रदेश के अमरकंटक क्षेत्र में बरसात के साथ ओले भी गिरे थे। इसकी वजह से किसान डरे हुए हैं।

गौरेला क्षेत्र में बरसात से तापमान काफी ठंढा हो गया है। वहीं ओला गिरने की आशंका बनी हुई है।
गौरेला क्षेत्र में बरसात से तापमान काफी ठंढा हो गया है। वहीं ओला गिरने की आशंका बनी हुई है।

फसलों को हो सकता है नुकसान

कृषि विज्ञानियों का कहना है कि इस मौसम में आंधी और ओलावृष्टि से गेहूं, सरसो और फलों-सब्जियों की फसल को नुकसान पहुंच सकता है। आम में बौर आ रहे हैं ओला गिरने से वे टूटेंगे। इसकी वजह से इस साल आम की फसल भी प्रभावित होगी। संभावित नुकसान की आशंका में किसान डरे हुए हैं।

