सर्दियों में बदलें खानपान:रोज खाएं खजूर-आंवला, रेनबो डाइट लें और पिएं डिटॉक्स ड्रिंक

  • सर्दी का सीजन शुरू हो चुका है, मौसमी बीमारियों के साथ ही कोरोना का खतरा भी बरकरार है

कोरोना अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ और सर्दियों का मौसम शुरू हो गया है। इस प्राकृतिक बदलाव के साथ ही खानपान में भी विशेष सावधानी रखने की जरूरत है। कोरोना से बचने के लिए इम्युनिटी सिस्टम स्ट्राॅन्ग रखने के साथ-साथ सेहतमंद रहने के लिए ऐसा मील प्लान करें जो एनर्जी दे और फिट भी रखे। एक्सपर्ट्स के अनुसार सर्दियों में रोज खजूर और कम से कम एक आंवला जरूर खाएं। इसके अलावा रेनबो डाइट लें यानी हरी सब्जियां और कलरफुल फ्रूट्स खाएं। लंच के बाद डिटॉक्स ड्रिंक लें। सोते वक्त हल्दी मिलाकर दूध पिएं। डिग्री गर्ल्स कॉलेज के आहार विशेषज्ञ डाॅ. अभया जोगलेकर, इंडियन डायटेटिक एसोसिएशन की प्रेसीडेंट शिल्पी गोयल और डाइट कंसल्टेंट डाॅ. सारिका श्रीवास्तव बता रहे हैं कि कोरोनाकाल में खुद को कैसे फिट रखें और डाइट कैसी हो।

रूटीन में शामिल करें ड्रायफ्रूट्स
ठंड में इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने के लिए खजूर सबसे अच्छा साेर्स माना जाता है। ये बॉडी को गर्माहट देता है। इसके अलावा अखरोट, अंजीर भी डाइट में शामिल कर सकते हैं। रोज खाने में चार छोटी चम्मच तिल लें। तिल और गुड का कांबिनेशन बेस्ट है। इससे इंस्टेंट एनर्जी मिलती है। इसमें कैल्शियम और मिनरल भी होता है। ये इम्युनिटी बूस्टर है। हमारे राज्य में लाई मुर्रा लड्‌डू का काफी चलन है।

चुकंदर सूप और नारियल पानी
वेजिटेबल सूप अपनी डाइट में शामिल करें। बीटरूट यानी चुकंदर का सूप या नारियल पानी अच्छा ऑप्शन है। ये मेटाबॉलिज्म स्ट्राॅन्ग रखता है। अपने खाने में दालचीनी, काली मिर्च और जायफल का पाउडर शामिल करें।

1 या दो चम्मच देशी घी खाएं
फिट रहने डबल रिफाइंड ऑयल से परहेज करें। इसकी जगह कच्ची धानी का सरसों तेल, तिल का तेल या नारियल तेल यूज करें। दिन में एक से दो चम्मच शुद्ध देशी घी खाएं, सही मात्रा में घी खाना फायदेमंद है।

फ्लू से बचाएगी डिटॉक्स ड्रिंक
गुलहड़ फूल की पंखुड़ी गर्म पानी में कुछ देर के लिए डालकर रख दें। इसमें स्वादानुसार नींबू डालें। इसमें दालचीनी, काली मिर्च और लौंग का पाउडर एड करें। इसे लंच के 40 मिनट बाद चाय की तरह पी सकते हैं।

सीजनल फ्रूट्स और गाजर
आंवला में विटामिन सी होता है। रोज एक आंवला खाएं। पपीता, अमरूद और संतरा जैसे सीजनल फ्रूट रोज खाएं। पपीता में एंटीऑक्साइड होता है। गाजर भी डाइट में शामिल करें, इससे विटामिन ए मिलता है।

शाम 7 बजे से पहले कर लें डिनर, जानिए कैसी होनी चाहिए डाइट
ब्रेकफास्ट: सुबह 10 बजे से पहले खाली पेट पांच भीगे बादाम जरूर खाएं। इसके 40 मिनट बाद दलिया, उपमा, स्प्राउट, ओट्स या फल का सेवन करें।
रेनबो लंच: लंच में हरी पत्तेदार सब्जियां, सलाद में खीरा, मूली, गाजर, बीट रूट शामिल करें। गेहूं की जगह मक्का और बाजरा की रोटी खाएं।
ईवनिंग स्नैक: शाम 4 से 6 बजे के बीच सूप पिएं। धनिया पत्ती, पालक, चुकुंदर, गाजर का सूप पी सकते हैं। तिल गुड़ की पापड़ी या मूंगफली और गुड़ की पापड़ी या लड्डू जरूर खाएं।
डिनर: रात 7 बजे के पहले डिनर कर लें तो बेहतर होगा। रात में मक्के की रोटी, दलिया या अन पॉलिश राइस, दाल खा सकते हैं।
सोने से पहले: सोने से पहले गर्म दूध में हल्दी पाउडर डालकर या खसखस मिक्स दूध पिएं।

