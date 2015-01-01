पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ईडी की कार्रवाई:भ्रष्टाचार व मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के आरोप में पूर्व आईएएस बीएल अग्रवाल को ईडी ने किया गिरफ्तार

रायपुर4 घंटे पहले
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने सोमवार को पूर्व आईएएस अधिकारी बीएल अग्रवाल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। अग्रवाल के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक (पीएमएलए) एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई की गई है। उनके खिलाफ यह मामला 2010 में आयकर छापे के बाद से उनके खिलाफ आईटी, सीबीआई और ईडी में मामले चल रहे हैं। उनके द्वारा पद का दुरुपयोग करते हुए आय से अधिक संपत्ति एकत्रित करने का आरोप है। इसके लिए अग्रवाल और परिजनों द्वारा किसान,मजदूरों के नाम पर बेनामी बैंक खाते खुलवाकर उनके जरिए राजधानी और आसपास जमीनें भी खरीदी गई थी। 88 बैच के छत्तीसगढ़ कैडर के आईएएस इसी मामले में सीबीआई के द्वारा भी गिरफ्तार किए जा चुके थे। अग्रवाल अपने प्रकरण को खत्म करने सीबीआई अफसर को रिश्वत देने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किए गए थे। इन प्रकरणों के खुलासे के बाद केंद्र सरकार ने राज्य की सिफारिश पर उन्हें सेवा से पृथक भी कर दिया था।

ईडी, अग्रवाल को कल रायपुर के विशेष न्यायालय पेश कर आगे की जांच के लिए रिमांड पर लेगी। खबरें उनके दो भाइयों की गिरफ्तारी की भई आ रहीं हैं लेकिन ईडी के सूत्रों ने इसकी पुष्टि नहीं की है।

