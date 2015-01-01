पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनी लांड्रिंग केस:बर्खास्त IAS बीएल अग्रवाल को लेकर अदालत पहुंची ED, कल हुई थी गिरफ्तारी

रायपुर13 मिनट पहले
बाबूलाल अग्रवाल को सीबीआई भी गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। सोमवार शाम प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने उन्हें गिरफ्तार किया।
  • मनी लांड्रिंग केस में सोमवार शाम को हुई थी गिरफ्तारी
  • अग्रवाल ने कहा, उनपर झूठा मामला चलाकर फंसाया गया है

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय के अफसरों ने मंगलवार दोपहर बाद बर्खास्त IAS बाबूलाल अग्रवाल को रायपुर की बेनामी संपत्ति संव्यवहार प्रतिषेध अधिनियम के लिये बनी विशेष अदालत में पेश किया। अग्रवाल को ED अधिकारियों ने मनी लांड्रिंग के पुराने मामले में सोमवार शाम को गिरफ्तार किया था।

बीएल अग्रवाल पर बेनामी खातों में करोड़ों की संपत्ति रखने का आरोप है। आरोप है, अग्रवाल ने अपने सीए के जरिये खरोरा और आसपास के गांवों के 446 लोगों के नाम से बैंक खाते खुलवाये।

वर्ष 2006 से 2009 के बीच तीन सालों में इन खातों के जरिये 39 करोड़ रुपये जमा किये गये। मामला सामने आने के बाद आयकर विभाग और सीबीआई ने मामला हाथ में लिया।

2017 में सीबीआई ने बाबूलाल अग्रवाल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उनपर अपने ऊपर चल रहे मामले को रफा-दफा कराने के लिए सीबीआई अधिकारी को रिश्वत देने की कोशिश का आरोप था।

पेशी के दौरान संवाददाताओं से बात करते हुये अग्रवाल ने कहा, उन्होंने मनी लांड्रिंग नहीं की है। उन्हें गलत ढंग से इस मामले में फंसाया गया है। उचित समय पर वे इसका जवाब देंगे।

तिहाड़ गये तो बर्खास्त हो गये

रिश्वत मामले में गिरफ्तारी के बाद सीबीआई बाबूलाल अग्रवाल को दिल्ली लेकर गई। वहां उन्हें तिहाड़ जेल में रखा गया। इस बीच सरकार ने उन्हें सेवा से बर्खास्त कर दिया।

जमानत पर छूटने के बाद अग्रवाल ने सरकार की कार्रवाई के खिलाफ कैट में मामला दर्ज कराया। वहां से उन्हें बहाल करने का आदेश मिला, लेकिन सरकार ने उन्हें अभी तक बहाल नहीं किया है।

