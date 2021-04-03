पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोन वर्राटू अभियान:​​​​​​​दंतेवाड़ा में प्लाटून डिप्टी कमांडर सहित 8 नक्सलियों ने किया सरेंडर, इनमें से 4 इनामी नक्सली

दंतेवाड़ा17 दिन पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में लोन वर्राटू अभियान के तहत पिछले 8 माह में 248 नक्सली हथियार डाल चुके हैं। इनमें 67 इनामी नक्सली शामिल हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में लोन वर्राटू अभियान के तहत पिछले 8 माह में 248 नक्सली हथियार डाल चुके हैं। इनमें 67 इनामी नक्सली शामिल हैं।
  • सरेंडर करने वाले ट्रेन रोकने, पुलिस पर हमला, हत्या सहित कई वारदातों में रहे हैं शामिल
  • 3 पर एक-एक लाख, एक पर 2 लाख रुपए का इनाम, प्रोत्साहन राशि 10-10 हजार रुपए दी गई

छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में सोमवार को मिलिशिया प्लाटून डिप्टी कमांडर सहित 8 नक्सलियों ने सरेंडर किया है। सरेंडर करने वाले नक्सलियों में एक पर 2 लाख और 3 पर एक-एक लाख रुपए का इनाम है। प्रशासन की ओर से सरकार की योजना के तहत सभी को प्रोत्साहन राशि 10-10 हजार रुपए दी गई है। नक्सलियों ने सरेंडर लोन वर्राटू (घर वापस आइए) अभियान के तहत किया है।

सरेंडर करने वाले सभी नक्सलियों को प्रशासन की ओर से सरकार की योजना के तहत सभी को प्रोत्साहन राशि 10-10 हजार रुपए दी गई है।
सरेंडर करने वाले सभी नक्सलियों को प्रशासन की ओर से सरकार की योजना के तहत सभी को प्रोत्साहन राशि 10-10 हजार रुपए दी गई है।

DIG CRPF विनय कुमार सिंह और SP अभिषेक पल्लव सहित अन्य अफसरों के सामने मिरतुर, बीजापुर निवासी सुरेश ओयामी, गादीरास निवासी LOS सदस्य जोगी माड़वी, मिरतुर, बीजापुर निवासी प्रदीप कोवासी, कुआकोंडा निवासी प्लाटून डिप्टी कमांडर सूले कवासी ने सरेंडर किया है। इनमें सुरेश ओयामी पर 2 लाख, जोगी माड़वी, प्रदीप कोवासी और सूले कवासी पर एक-एक लाख रुपए का इनाम है।

इनके अलावा सरेंडर करने वालों में यह भी शामिल
बीजापुर निवासी माटा कोवासी व भूमकाल मिलिशिया सदस्य लच्छू ताती और कुआकोंडा निवासी मिलिशिया सदस्य बामन पोडियामी व CNM सदस्य सन्नू कवासी शामिल है। प्रशासन की ओर से लोन वर्राटू अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। जिससे वे मुख्य धारा में लौटकर सम्मानजनक जिंदगी जी सकें। अभियान के तहत पिछले 8 माह में 248 नक्सली हथियार डाल चुके हैं। इनमें 67 इनामी नक्सली शामिल हैं।

मुखबिरी के शक में हत्या करने, पुलिस टीम पर हमले में रहे शामिल
सरेंडर करने वाले बचेली मार्ग पर जवानों को निशाना बनाने के लिए IED लगाने, हुर्रेपाल व तिमेनार में हुई पुलिस से मुठभेड़ में, पेड़ काटकर रास्ता रोकने, तोंगवाल में ग्रामीणों को पुलिस मुखबिरी के शक में पीटने, मैलावाड़ा में पेड़ काटकर रास्ता रोकने, भांसी में आग लगाकर मालगाड़ी रोकने, कुआकोंडा के छोटेगुजरा गांव के सरपंच की हत्या और पुलिस कैंप पर हमला करने में शामिल रहे हैं।

