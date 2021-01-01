पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रायपुर में ठगी:बुजुर्ग महिला काे कागज के बंडल देकर 5 लाख के जेवर ले गए ठग

रायपुर4 घंटे पहले
फुटेज में नजर आए उठाईगिर। - Dainik Bhaskar
फुटेज में नजर आए उठाईगिर।

शहर के भीड़भाड़ वाले शास्त्री बाजार में सोमवार दोपहर करीब 2 बजे दो ठगों ने 63 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला से 5 लाख ठग लिए। सब्जी लेने गईं बुजुर्ग को ठगों ने बड़ी चालाकी से घेरा और कागजाें के बंडल दिखाकर कहा- आंटी जी हमारे पास 6 लाख रुपए हैं। इतने पैसे कैश रखने से वे फंस जाएंगे। वे उनके पैसे रख लें, वे बाद में आकर ले जाएंगे। पैसों के बदले उन्होंने जेवर मांगे। महिला उनकी बातों में आ गईं। उसके बाद ठगों ने कागज के बंडलों को 6 लाख बताकर उन्हें दिए और उसकी एवज में 5 लाख के गहने लेकर फरार हो गए। उनके जाने के बाद बुजुर्ग ने नोटों के बंडल चेक किए, तब उन्हें ठगी का पता चला। ठगों ने उन्हें 50-50 हजार के बताकर 12 बंडल दिए। हर बंडल में पहला दूसरा नोट पांच-पांच सौ का था। उसके बाद कागज थे। देवेंद्रनगर निवासी आनंद अग्रवाल की पत्नी की रिपोर्ट पर पुलिस ने ठगों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस को ठगों का फुटेज मिला है। फुटेज में वे कारोबारी अानंद अग्रवाल की पत्नी के साथ रोड पर चलते नजर आ रहे हैं। पुलिस को शक है कि ये महाराष्ट्र का गिरोह हो सकता है। महाराष्ट्र का ठग गिरोह इसी पैटर्न पर ठगी करता है। महाराष्ट्र के चर्चित ठग गिरोह के बारे में भी जानकारी निकलवायी जा रही है।

ऐसे फंसाया जाल में
कारोबारी आनंद अपनी पत्नी प्रेमलता (63) के साथ सब्जी लेने शास्त्री मार्केट गए थे। आनंद पत्नी को मार्केट में छोड़कर कुछ काम से चले गए। प्रेमलता मार्केट में सब्जी ले रही थीं, तभी एक 20 साल का युवक आया। उसके हाथ में थैला था। युवक ने बुजुर्ग से कहा कि उसने कई दिनों से भोजन नहीं किया है। उसे भूख लगी है। तभी एक और युवक आया। उसने पहले वाले युवक से कहा कि थैले में क्या है? तब युवक ने बताया कि वह एक दुकान में गया था, जहां थैला रखा हुआ था। थैले में क्या है उसे पता नहीं है। बुजुर्ग दोनों की बात सुन रहीं थी। युवक ने थैला खोलकर देखा और हैरान होने का नाटक करते हुए कहा कि उसमें तो पैसे हैं। उसके बाद एक युवक ने पैसे गिने और कहा कि ये 6 लाख रुपए है। दोनों युवक ने कहा कि नोट का बंडल वह नहीं रख सकता। वे गोलमोल बातें करते रहे। फिर एक युवक ने बुजुर्ग से कहा कि नोटों का बंडल बुजुर्ग अम्मा रख लेंगी। उनका जेवर हम रख लेते हैं, किसी को शक नहीं होगा। उनकी मजबूरी सुनकर बुजुर्ग ने नोटों का बंडल रख लिया और अपने हार, कंगन व अंगूठी निकालकर दे दिया। 5 हजार कैश भी युवकों को दिया। दोनों युवक वहां चले गए। उनके जाने के बाद बुजुर्ग ने बंडल को खोला उसके बाद सच्चाई सामने आई।

