कोरिया में हाथियों का उत्पात:6 मकान तोड़े, 2 गायों को पटक कर मार डाला; 15 से ज्यादा किसानों की फसल बर्बाद

कोरिया36 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरिया जिले के बैकुंठपुर में बुधवार रात हाथियों ने जमकर उत्पात मचाया। गांव में कई मकान तोड़ डाले, कई एकड़ फसल बर्बाद कर दी है। ऐसे ही एक तोड़े गए मकान के सामने सहमा से बच्चा खड़ा हुआ है।
  • बैकुंठपुर में खड़गांव ब्लॉक के गांवों में देर रात 45 हाथियों का समूह घुसा, हमले में कई पशु घायल
  • केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री रेणुका सिंह पहुंची मुचुक बारी, वन विभाग ने हाथियों के समूह को देख जारी किया अलर्ट

छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरिया जिले के बैकुंठपुर में बुधवार रात हाथियों ने जमकर उत्पात मचाया। हाथियों ने गांव में कई मकान तोड़ डाले, दो गायों को पटक कर मार दिया और 15 से ज्यादा किसानों की कई एकड़ फसल बर्बाद कर दी है। हमले में कई पशु घायल भी हुए हैं। हाथियों के हमले और चिंघाड़ के डर से ग्रामीण सारी रात जागते रहे। केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री रेणुका सिंह दोपहर में ग्रामीणों से मिलने पहुंची।

हाथियों के डर से ग्रामीण रात भर आग जलाकर बैठे रहे। हाथियों ने कई किसानों की फसल रौंदकर बर्बाद कर दी।
हाथियों का समूह पिछले दो दिनों से डेरा जमाए हुए है। समूह में 45 हाथी हैं, जो खड़गवां के पोड़ी सर्किल, कोटेया बीट में मौजूद है। हाथियों ने रात में उत्पात मचाते हुए कई एकड़ धान की फसल रौंद दी है। वहीं 6 मकान तोड़ दिए। दो गाय और एक बकरी को पटक कर मार दिया। हमले में एक बकरी, दो गाय, दो भैसा घायल हुए हैं। सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान मुकुम बारी में बताया जा रहा है।

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने ग्रामीणों से नुकसान का लिया जायजा
सूचना मिलने पर केंद्रीय जनजातिय राज्यमंत्री रेणुका सिंह ग्रामीणों से मिलने के लिए मुकुम बारी गांव पहुंची और हालात का जायजा लिया। साथ ही ग्रामीणों और किसानों को मुआवजा दिलाने और हाथियों के समूह से राहत के लिए वन विभाग से चर्चा करने की बात कही। मंत्री रेणुका सिंह का मायका के मुकुम बारी गांव के ही पास बचरा पोड़ी में है। वहीं वन विभाग ने पूरे इलाके में अलर्ट जारी कर दिया है।

हाथियों ने 6 मकान तोड़ दिए। दो गाय और एक बकरी को पटक कर मार दिया। हमले में कई पशु घायल हुए हैं।
सबसे प्रभावित गांव

  • मुगुमबारी
  • बड़े कलुवा
  • धनपुर
  • कांसाबहरा
  • खैरबहरा
  • धनराश
  • बारी
  • मुकुम बारी

एक रात पहले भी मचाया था हाथियों ने उत्पात, कोरबा से हुए हैं दाखिल
बताया जा रहा है कि हाथियों का यह समूह कोरबा के ब्लॉक खड़गवां के धनपुर से पहुंचा है। मंगलवार रात भी हाथियों के दल ने एक गाय को पटक कर मार दिया था। जबकि 40 किसानों की फसल बर्बाद कर दी और कई मकान तोड़ दिए थे। धान पकने के साथ ही जिले में हाथियों की आमद से किसान चिंतित हैं। वनकर्मियों ने बताया कि कोरबस से आने वाले हाथी उग्र स्वभाव के होते हैं।

