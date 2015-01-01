पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नक्सलियों के खिलाफ़ बड़ी सफलता:जंगल में मुठभेड़, दो महिला नक्सली ढेर, 8-8 लाख रुपए का था इनाम

राजनांदगांव2 घंटे पहले
ज्वाइंट ऑपरेशन को लेकर हुई बैठक के कुछ दिन बाद ही बालाघाट पुलिस को बॉर्डर के जंगल में बड़ी सफलता मिली है। पुलिस की टीम ने बोरगांव के जंगल में एनकाउंटर में दो महिला नक्सली को ढेर कर दिया है। मारी गई महिला नक्सलियों पर 8-8 लाख रुपए का इनाम थे। इसमें एक नक्सली छग के बीजापुर और दूसरी गढ़चिरौली की है।

बालाघाट एसपी अभिषेक तिवारी ने मामले की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि उन्हें लांजी इलाके में बार्डर से लगे बोरगांव जंगल में नक्सलियों की मौजूदगी की सूचना मिली थी। इसके बाद शुक्रवार शाम में ही फोर्स सर्चिंग के लिए रवाना किया गया। शुक्रवार-शनिवार की दरमियानी रात फोर्स नक्सल कैंप के पास पहुंची, जहां नक्सलियों ने जवानों पर फायरिंग शुरु कर दी।

फोर्स की ओर से भी जवाबी कार्रवाई की गई। इसमें दो महिला नक्सली मारी गई। शेष नक्सली अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर भाग निकले। मौके से पुलिस को जवानों से लूटी गई इंसास रायफल, 12 बोर बंदूक सहित बड़ी संख्या में दैनिक उपयोग के सामान व विस्फोट के सामान भी बरामद हुआ है। इलाके में सर्च ऑपरेशन अब भी जारी है। बस्तर व गढ़चिरौली में पुलिस का दबाव बढ़ने के बाद अब नक्सली कान्हा केसली से लगे जंगलों को अपना नया सेफ जोन बना रहे हैं।

सफलता: एमएमसी जोन में सक्रिय थीं

पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ में मारे गए नक्सलियों की पहचान छग बीजापुर निवासी सावित्री आयते (24) और गढ़चिरौली जिले की शोभा गावड़े (30) के रुप में की है। दोनों पर 8-8 लाख रुपए का इनाम था। दोनों नक्सली महाराष्ट्र-मध्यप्रदेश-छग (एमएमसी जोन) के बार्डर में सक्रिय थे, जिनके कई वारदातों में शामिल होने की भी पुष्टि पुलिस ने की है। मारी गई दोनों नक्सली फिलहाल मलाजखंड दलम में तैनात थी।

