किसानों के समर्थन में उतरी एकता परिषद:17 दिसम्बर को केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री के चुनाव क्षेत्र मुरैना से पैदल ही दिल्ली कूच करेंगे किसान, छत्तीसगढ़ के तिल्दा में हुआ फैसला

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भूमिहीनों और कृषि मजदूरों के मुद्दों को लेकर एकता परिषद पहले भी ऐसी पदयात्राएं करता रहा है। फाइल फोटो।
  • एकता परिषद के संस्थापक राजगोपाल पीवी करेंगे अगुवाई
  • कल छत्तीसगढ़ से मुरैना के लिए रवाना होंगे एकता परिषद के लोग

केंद्र सरकार के कृषि व्यापार कानूनों के खिलाफ दिल्ली का घेरा डालकर बैठे किसानों को भूमिहीनों-मजदूरों के लिए काम करने वाले जन संगठन एकता परिषद और अखिल भारतीय सर्वोदय समाज का भी समर्थन मिला है। इनकी अगुवाई में हजारों किसानों का जत्था पदयात्रा करते हुए दिल्ली पहुंचेगा।

रायपुर के पास तिल्दा के प्रयोग आश्रम में हुई एक महत्वपूर्ण बैठक में एकता परिषद ने यह फैसला किया है। फैसले की जानकारी देते हुए एकता परिषद के संस्थापक और अखिल भारतीय सर्वोदय समाज के संयोजक राजगोपाल पीवी ने बताया, किसानों के आंदोलन को हमारा समर्थन पहले से ही है।

बैठक में यह बात हुई कि सरकार आंदोलन को कमजोर करने की कोशिश में लग गई है।ऐसे में एक्शन तेज करना होगा। तय हुआ कि पदयात्रा की शुरुआत केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर के गृह जिले और निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से होगी। शुरुआत मुरैना में एक जनसभा से होगी। उसके बाद पदयात्रा रवाना होगी।

मुरैना से राजस्थान के धौलपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश के आगरा-मथुरा से होती हुई यह पदयात्रा दिल्ली की सीमा पर आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों से जाकर मिल जाएगी। इस पदयात्रा में बड़ी संख्या में महिला किसानों को शामिल करने की तैयारी है।

राजगोपाल पीवी और एकता परिषद के दूसरे वरिष्ठ लोग रविवार दोपहर बाद रायपुर से मुरैना के लिए सड़क मार्ग से रवाना हाेंगे। उनकी योजना में मंडला, जबलपुर, सागर, झांसी में रुककर स्थानीय कार्यकर्ताओं को साथ लेने की है। यह लोग 16 दिसम्बर की शाम मुरैना पहुंचेंगे।

राजगोपाल पीवी ने कहा, डेमोक्रेसी में सरकार जो कर रही है कि चुनाव जीतने के बाद किसी से बात करने की जरूरत नहीं है। किसानों से जुड़े कानून के लिए किसानों से बात मत करो, आदिवासी को प्रभावित करने वाले कानून से पहले उनका पक्ष मत पूछो-यह बेहद खतरनाक है। इसमें हस्तक्षेप के लिए ऐसे एक्शन की जरूरत आ गई है।

एकता परिषद के नेताओं ने बताया, वे किसानों की मांगों के समर्थन में दिल्ली जा रहे हैं। उनका अलग से कोई आंदोलन नहीं है। देश भर से एकता परिषद और सर्वोदय समाज से जुड़े संगठनों को दूसरे माध्यमों से भी दिल्ली पहुंचने को कहा गया है।

वैकल्पिक रास्तों की भी तैयारी

एकता परिषद के नेताओं को आशंका है, उनकी पदयात्रा को चंबल पार करने के बाद राजस्थान में अथवा यूपी के आगरा बार्डर पर रोक लिया जाएगा। ऐसे में वैकल्पिक रास्तों की भी तैयारी कर ली गई। एक विकल्प है कि पदयात्रा रुकने पर कार्यकर्ताओं को वाहनों से दिल्ली पहुंचाया जाएगा।

आंदोलन में टिकने की पूरी तैयारी

एकता परिषद के रमेश शर्मा ने बताया, हम वहां टिके रहने की पूरी तैयारी के साथ जा रहे हैं। यात्रा के दौरान और दिल्ली की सीमा पर रुकने के लिए राशन आदि की व्यवस्था साथ चलेगी। रमेश शर्मा ने बताया, एकता परिषद की हरियाणा इकाई पहले ही किसानों के साथ आंदोलन में शामिल हो चुकी है।

खेती का काम भी नहीं रुके इसकी कोशिश

एकता परिषद के रमेश शर्मा ने बताया, भारत जैसे देश में किसानी का काम हर समय चलता रहता है। लेकिन यह समय अस्तित्व बचाने के संघर्ष का है। ऐसे में हमें थोड़ा नुकसान तो उठाना होगा। हांलाकि कोशिश हो रही है, आंदोलनकारी ऐसी व्यवस्था करके निकले जिससे बुवाई का काम प्रभावित न हो।

यूपीए सरकार में भी दिल्ली पदयात्रा कर चुकी है एकता परिषद

बुंदेलखंड में एकता परिषद का बेहद मजबूत आधार है। यूपीए शासनकाल में एकता परिषद ने भूमिहीनों के अधिकारों के लिए ग्वालियर से दिल्ली तक पदयात्रा की थी। इसमें 25-30 हजार से अधिक लोग शामिल थे। इस आंदोलन ने यूपीए सरकार पर भारी दबाव डाला था।

