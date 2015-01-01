पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Farmers Stopped Highway For Half An Hour In Serikheri, Raipur, Demonstrating In More Than 30 Places In Chhattisgarh

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ अन्नदाता:रायपुर के सेरीखेड़ी में किसानों ने आधे घंटे तक हाइवे जाम किया, छत्तीसगढ़ में 30 से अधिक जगह प्रदर्शन

रायपुर3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रायपुर में किसान हाईवे पर एकत्र हुए और इंदिरा गांधी कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के सामने जाम लगा दिया। किसानों ने 10 नवंबर से धान खरीद की मांग भी की।
  • राजधानी को जोड़ने वाली सड़क पर यातायात रुका, पुलिस ने समझा-बुझाकर खाली कराई सड़क
  • केंद्रीय कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने और 10 नवम्बर से धान की खरीदी शुरू कर रहे हैं किसान

केंद्र सरकार के कृषि संबंधी तीनों कानूनों के विरोध में गुरुवार को प्रदेश भर में प्रदर्शन हुए। रायपुर में इंदिरा गांधी कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के सामने सेरीखेड़ी में छत्तीसगढ़ किसान-मजदूर महासंघ से जुड़े संगठनों ने छोटी सी सभा कर केंद्र सरकार को चेतावनी दी। बाद में नेशनल हाइवे पर चक्काजाम किया। किसानों ने सड़क पर खड़े होकर सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। इस दौरान किसान राज्य सरकार से भी 10 नवम्बर से धान खरीदी की मांग कर रहे थे।

किसानों के चक्काजाम से सरायपाली-रायपुर नेशनल हाइवे पर करीब आधे घंटे तक यातायात पूरी तरह ठप्प रहा।
किसानों के चक्काजाम से सरायपाली-रायपुर नेशनल हाइवे पर करीब आधे घंटे तक यातायात पूरी तरह ठप्प रहा।

उसके बाद हरकत में आए पुलिस अमले ने किसान नेताओं को समझा बुझाकर किसी तरह रास्ता खुलवाया। किसान हाइवे के किनारे अभी भी धरना दे रहे हैं। बताया जा रहा है, प्रदेश के 30 से अधिक स्थानों पर ऐसे प्रदर्शन हो रहे हैं। इसको लेकर पुलिस ने भारी सुरक्षा बंदोबस्त किया है। किसानों ने प्रमुख रूप से जगदलपुर-धमतरी-रायपुर, राजनांदगांव-दुर्ग-रायपुर, बिलासपुर-रायपुर, सरायपाली-महासमुंद-रायपुर,रायपुर-अम्बिकापुर-वाराणसी, भाटापारा-बलौदा बाजार-रायपुर जैसे प्रमुख मार्गों पर अपना मोर्चा लगाया है।

रायपुर में हुए प्रदर्शन में प्रमुख रूप से रूपन चंद्राकर, डॉ. संकेत ठाकुर, द्वारिका साहू, गौतम बंद्योपाध्याय, वीरेंद्र पाण्डेय आदि शामिल हुए।

कानून वापसी तक आंदोलन जारी रहेगा

किसान नेता डॉ. संकेत ठाकुर ने कहा, केंद्र सरकार के तीनों कृषि विधेयकों के आने के साथ ही किसानों ने विरोध शुरू कर दिया था। सरकार ने न उनकी आशंकाएं दूर करने के लिए कोई बातचीत की और न हीं शंका समाधान की कोई कोशिश की। सरकार को विरोध दिखाई नहीं दे रहा है। ये कानून किसानों के लिए नुकसानदायक हैं। इनके वापस लिए जाने तक आंदोलन जारी रहेगा।

किसानों ने हाइवे किनारे सभा कर कृषि संबंधी तीनों कानूनों के नुकसान पर बात की।
किसानों ने हाइवे किनारे सभा कर कृषि संबंधी तीनों कानूनों के नुकसान पर बात की।

कांग्रेस भी नहीं दे रही है ध्यान

किसान नेताओं ने कहा, जब कांग्रेस पार्टी विपक्ष में थी तब एक नवंबर से धान खरीदी की वकालत करती रही। एक-एक दाना धान खरीदने की बात करती रही। अब जब सत्ता में है तब किसानों के मांगों की ओर ध्यान ही नहीं दे रही हैं। सरकार ने एक दिसम्बर से धान खरीदी की बात की है। इससे किसानों का नुकसान होगा। हम 10 नवम्बर से धान खरीदी शुरू करने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबाइडेन ने विस्कॉन्सिन और मिशिगन जीते, अब ट्रम्प की सत्ता में वापसी बहुत मुश्किल - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें