पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Fastag; In Bhilai, Double Tax Was Levied On The Toll Block, Then The Transporters Forcibly Removed The Barrier

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फास्टैग की अनिवार्यता पर बवाल:भिलाई में टोल नाके पर दोगुना टैक्स वसूला तो ट्रांसपोर्टरों ने जबरन हटाये बैरियर, दिन भर में कई बार हुआ हंगामा

रायपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फास्टैग नहीं लगाने पर दोगुना टैक्स अदा करने की बात पर ट्रक ड्राइवरों ने मालिकों को बुला लिया। ट्रक मालिकों ने टोल प्लाजा पहुंचकर हंगामा कर दिया। - Dainik Bhaskar
फास्टैग नहीं लगाने पर दोगुना टैक्स अदा करने की बात पर ट्रक ड्राइवरों ने मालिकों को बुला लिया। ट्रक मालिकों ने टोल प्लाजा पहुंचकर हंगामा कर दिया।
  • भिलाई के नेहरु नगर टोल प्लाजा पर हुआ बवाल
  • पुराने समझौते के तहत एक तरफ का कंसेसन मांग रहे थे ट्रांसपोर्टर

फास्टैग की अनिवार्यता के बाद प्रदेश के कई टोल नाकों से विवाद की खबरें आ रही हैं। मंगलवार दोपहर भिलाई के नेहरु नगर टोल प्लाजा पर ट्रांसपोर्टरों ने हंगामा कर दिया। वहां जुटे ट्रांसपोर्टर फास्टैग नहीं होने की सूरत में दोगुना टैक्स देने से इनकार कर रहे थे। उन्हाेंने जबरन बैरियर हटाकर ट्रकों को पार करा लिया।

बताया जा रहा है कि दोपहर 12.25 बजे FCI का धान लेकर रसमड़ा जाने वाले ट्रक टोल नाके पहुंचे। किसी में भी फास्टैग नहीं लगा था। उन्हें टोल नाका पार नहीं करने दिया गया। ड्राइवरों ने इसकी जानकारी ट्रक मालिकों को दी। साथ ही सबसे किनारे वाले लेन में अपनी गाड़ियां भी खड़ी कर दी। ट्रक ड्राइवरों ने न तो दोगुना टैक्स दिया और न ही गाड़ी को पीछे हटाया। कुछ ही देर बाद ट्रक मालिक भी टोल नाका पहुंच गये। उन लोगों ने टोल प्लाजा कर्मचारियों के साथ गाली-गलौज की। ट्रांसपोर्टरों में से एक युवक ने जबरन टोल लेन का बैरियर हटाकर ट्रकों को पार करा दिया। टोल प्लाजा प्रबंधन ने पुलिस को इसकी जानकारी दी, पुलिस के पहुंचने तक मामला शांत हो चुका था। बताया जा रहा है, दुर्ग ट्रक मालिक संघ के तहत करीब 800 ट्रक चल रहे हैं।

विवाद में टोल प्रबंधन से पुराने समझौते का पेंच

दुर्ग ट्रक मालिक संघ के अध्यक्ष गुरजीत सिंह ने कहा, पहले ट्रकों के आने-जाने के 90 रुपए लग रहे थे। पिछले दिनों CSP कार्यालय में टोल टैक्स को लेकर बैठक हुई थी। उसमें फास्टैग आने के बाद 110 रुपए आने और 110 रुपए जाने के टैक्स पर सहमति बनी थी। प्लाजा मैनेजर ने लिखित आश्वासन भी दिया। सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट कराने की बात कही लेकिन ऐसा नहीं किया। टोल प्लाजा के मैनेजर पीके तेवतिया ने कहा, अनिवार्यता के बाद भी ट्रांसपोर्टर फास्टैग लगा नहीं रहे हैं। अभी तक आपसी सहमति से 90 रुपए लेते रहे। अब फास्टैग में उन्हें 275 रुपए देने पड़ रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्रेटा के टूलकिट शेयर करने के तुरंत बाद दिशा ने उन्हें मैसेज भेजा, कहा था- इसे ट्वीट मत करो, इसमें हमारे नाम हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें