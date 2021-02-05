पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान खरीदने के बाद भी संकट:पुराने बारदानों में चावल नहीं ले रही है FCI, छत्तीसगढ़ के खाद्य मंत्री ने केंद्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गोयल से मांगी मदद

रायपुर13 मिनट पहले
धान खरीदी के पूरे सीजन में जूट बारदानों का संकट बना रहा। सरकार को इसके लिए पुराने बारदानों और प्लास्टिक के नये बारदानों का इस्तेमाल करना पड़ा। - Dainik Bhaskar
धान खरीदी के पूरे सीजन में जूट बारदानों का संकट बना रहा। सरकार को इसके लिए पुराने बारदानों और प्लास्टिक के नये बारदानों का इस्तेमाल करना पड़ा।
  • केंद्रीय खाद्य मंत्री पीयूष गोयल को पत्र लिखकर निर्देश जारी करने का अनुरोध
  • केंद्रीय जूट आयुक्त की ओर से पर्याप्त नया जूट बारदाना नहीं मिलने का हवाला दिया

छत्तीसगढ़ में रेकॉर्ड धान खरीदी के बाद भी राज्य सरकार का संकट कम नहीं हुआ है। अब भारतीय खाद्य निगम (FCI) ने जूट के पुराने बारदानों में चावल लेने से इन्कार कर दिया है। ऐसे में मीलिंग के बाद बने चावल को सुरक्षित रखना मुश्किल होता जा रहा है। अब प्रदेश के खाद्य मंत्री अमरजीत भगत ने केंद्र सरकार ने मदद मांगी है। अमरजीत भगत ने केंद्रीय खाद्य मंत्री पीयूष गोयल को पत्र लिखकर पुराने बारदानों में भी चावल लेने का निर्देश देने का आग्रह किया है।

नये बारदानों में चावल जमा नहीं करने के लिए राज्य सरकार ने नये बारदाने की कम आपूर्ति की बात कही है। खाद्य मंत्री अमरजीत भगत ने लिखा, केंद्रीय जूट आयुक्त ने 1.48 लाख जूट के बारदानों की स्वीकृति प्रदान की थी। लेकिन प्रदेश को अभी तक 1.08 लाख बारदाने ही मिले हैं। केंद्र सरकार ने 20 अक्टूबर 2020 के एक पत्र में बारदानों की आपूर्ति में कमी की स्थिति में एक बार उपयोग हो चुके जूट बारदानों में चावल जमा करने की अनुमति दी गई थी। मंत्री का कहना है, इस अनुमति के बावजूद यहां FCI सार्वजनिक वितरण प्रणाली में इस्तेमाल हुए बारदानों में चावल जमा नहीं कर रही है।

खाद्य मंत्री अमरजीत भगत ने मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल द्वारा लिखे गए उस पत्र का भी उल्लेख किया है, जिसमें 40 लाख मीट्रिक टन चावल जमा करने की मांग की गई है। पिछले खरीफ सीजन में छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार ने 20.53 लाख किसानों से न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर लगभग 92 लाख मीट्रिक टन धान खरीदा है। इसमें से 24 लाख मीट्रिक टन धान केंद्रीय पूल में लेने की बात हुई थी। राज्य सरकार ने 40 लाख मीट्रिक टन का सरप्लस चावल भी केंद्रीय पूल में जमा करने की मांग की है। इसके लिए मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल की भी कई दौर की बातचीत हो चुकी है।

एक दाना भी जमा नहीं हुआ

अधिकारियों ने बताया, राज्य सरकार अभी पिछले वर्ष का बकाया चावल ही FCI के जमा कर रही थी। नई खरीदी का एक दाना भी जमा नहीं हो पाया है। पुराने बारदानों में चावल नहीं लेने की बात ने अधिकारियों की मुसीबत बढ़ा दी है।

