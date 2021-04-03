पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

6 साल में 6 बाघों की मौत:भिलाई के मैत्रीबाग में मादा रॉयल बंगाल टाइगर वसुंधरा ने इलाज के दौरान तोड़ा दम; किडनी फेल होने से थमी सांसे

भिलाई20 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ में भिलाई स्थित मैत्रीबाग जू में रायल बंगाल टाइगर वसुंधरा की बीमारी से मौत। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ में भिलाई स्थित मैत्रीबाग जू में रायल बंगाल टाइगर वसुंधरा की बीमारी से मौत।
  • 10 साल की बाघिन की 10 दिनों पहले ज्यादा तबीयत बिगड़ी
  • वेटनरी डॉक्टर दे रहे थे फ्लूड थेरिपी व लाइफ सेविंग दवाइयां

छत्तीसगढ़ के भिलाई स्थित मैत्रीबाग में शुक्रवार को मादा रॉयल बंगाल टाइगर वसुंधरा की मौत हो गई। वह 10 साल की थी और पिछले 10 दिनों से ज्यादा बीमार चल रही थी। उसे फ्लूड थेरिपी और लाइफ सेविंग दवाइयों पर रखा गया था, लेकिन इलाज के दौरान उसने दम तोड़ दिया। इसके बाद शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर वन विभाग के चीफ कंजरवेटर और DFO की मौजूदगी में अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया।

वसुंधरा की मौत के बाद अब मैत्रीबाग में सिर्फ एक रॉयल बंगाल टाइगर नंदी बचा हुआ है। वह भी 15 साल का हो गया है। जू प्रशासन नंदी और वसुंधरा के जरिए बाघों का कुनबा बढ़ाने का प्रयास कर रहा था, लेकिन उसमें सफल नहीं हो सका। किडनी फेल होने वसुंधरा की मौत होना बताई जा रही है। वसुंधरा का जन्म मैत्रीबाग में ही हुआ था और वह शुरू से काफी कमजोर थी।

डेढ़ साल पहले वसुंधरा के पिता सतपुड़ा की भी कैंसर से मौत हुई थी
चीफ वेटेरिनरी ऑफिसर और मैत्रीबाग जू के इंचार्ज डॉ. एनके जैन के अनुसार बाघिन पिछले कई दिनों से बीमार थी। वाइल्ड लाइफ हेल्थ केयर अंजोरा और शासकीय चिकित्सक के निगरानी में उसका इलाज किया जा रहा था। करीब डेढ़ साल पहले अगस्त 2019 में वसुंधरा के पिता सतुपड़ा की भी कैंसर से मौत हो गई थी। वह उससे दो साल पहले से कैंसर से जूझ रहा था। उसका भी जन्म जू में हुआ था।

मैत्रीबाग जू में सिमट रहा है बाघों का कुनबा
मैत्रीबाग में बाघों का कुनबा सिमटता जा रहा है। एक समय ऐसा भी था जब गार्डन में 5 रॉयल बंगाल टाइगर थे। इसमें नर्मदा भी शामिल है। जिसकी मौत सांप के काटने से 2015 में हुई थी। 6 सालों में जिन बाघों की मौत हुई उनमें रॉयल बंगाल टाइगर, सफेद बाघिन कमला, सफेद बाघ सुंदर, सफेद बाघ सतपुड़ा, रायल बंगाल टाइगर सतपुड़ा और अब वसुंधरा भी शामिल हो गई है।

