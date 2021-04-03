पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महंगी पड़ी खूबसूरती की तारीफ:पतंजलि स्टोर संचालक ने युवती को भेजा मैसेज-आप मुझे सुंदर दिखती हो, दोस्ती करना चाहता हूं; दर्ज हुई FIR

रायगढ़21 दिन पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के रायगढृ में एक युवती को बार-बार मोबाइल पर मैसेज भेजकर परेशान करने के चलते पतंजलि स्टोर संचालक पर FIR दर्ज की गई है। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के रायगढृ में एक युवती को बार-बार मोबाइल पर मैसेज भेजकर परेशान करने के चलते पतंजलि स्टोर संचालक पर FIR दर्ज की गई है।
  • खरसिया क्षेत्र का मामला, युवती को तीन दिन से लगातार कर रहा था परेशान
  • आरोपी पहले से शादीशुदा और दो बच्चों का बाप है, मना करने पर भी नहीं माना

छत्तीसगढ़ के रायगढ़ में एक युवती की खूबसूरती की बार-बार तारीफ करना युवक को भारी पड़ गया। पतंजलि स्टोर संचालक एक युवती को मोबाइल पर तीन दिन से लगातार मैसेज भेज रहा था। जब मना करने पर भी नहीं माना तो परेशान होकर युवती ने खरसिया थाने में FIR दर्ज करा दी। आरोपी युवक पहले से शादीशुदा और दो बच्चों का बाप भी है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, संदीप अग्रवाल (35) डभरा रोड स्थित पतंजलि स्टोर का संचालक है। आरोप है कि वह पिछले तीन दिनों से लगातार 22 साल की एक युवती को मोबाइल पर मैसेज भेज रहा था। आरोपी संदीप ने लिखा कि आप बहुत सुंदर दिखती हैं। मैं आपसे दोस्ती करना चाहता हूं। मना करने पर भी नहीं माना तो युवती परेशान होकर पुलिस के पास पहुंची।

पहली बार में जमानत, दूसरी बार में गैर जमानती है अपराध
खरसिया चौकी प्रभारी एसआर साहू ने बताया कि किसी स्त्री का पीछा करना, मना करने के बाद भी नहीं मानना। मर्जी के बिना बार-बार संपर्क की कोशिश करना अपराध है। पहली बार में आरोपी को जमानत मिल जाती है, लेकिन दोबारा गैर जमानती धाराओं में कार्रवाई होती है। इसमें दोषी को 1 से 3 साल की सजा और जुर्माना दोनों हो सकता है।

