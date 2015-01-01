पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजनीतिक कद बढ़ा:छत्तीसगढ़ में महंत रामसुंदर दास, किरणमयी नायक सहित पांच कांग्रेस नेताओं को कैबिनेट मंत्री का दर्जा

रायपुर5 मिनट पहले
कांग्रेस से विधायक रह चुके महंत रामसुंदर दास छत्तीसगढ़ के प्रतिष्ठित दूधाधारी मठ के महंत हैं। फाइल फाेटो।
  • गौ सेवा आयोग, महिला आयोग, पिछड़ा वर्ग आयोग, अल्पसंख्यक आयोग और खाद्य आयोग के अध्यक्ष हैं पांचों नेता
  • सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ने जारी किया आदेश, प्रोटोकाल के लिये रहेगा कैबिनेट मंत्री का दर्जा

राज्य सरकार ने कांग्रेस के पांच नेताओं का राजनीतिक कद बढ़ा दिया है। राज्य गौ सेवा आयोग के अध्यक्ष महंत रामसुंदर दास, राज्य महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष किरणमयी नायक और छत्तीसगढ़ अल्पसंख्यक आयोग के अध्यक्ष महेंद्र छाबड़ा सहित पांच नेताओं को कैबिनेट मंत्री का दर्जा दिया गया है।

सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग से अवर सचिव एसके सिंह ने मंगलवार शाम इसका आदेश जारी कर दिया। राज्य पिछड़ा वर्ग आयोग के अध्यक्ष थानेश्वर साहू और राज्य खाद्य आयोग के अध्यक्ष गुरुप्रीत सिंह बाबरा को भी कैबिनेट मंत्री का दर्जा दिया गया है।

इस आदेश के बाद इन नेताओं को प्रशासन की ओर से कैबिनेट मंत्री जैसा शिष्टाचार मिलेगा। इनको मंत्रियों जैसी सुविधाएं नहीं मिल पाएंगी। आयोग के नियमों के मुताबिक ही उन्हें सुविधायें प्रदान की जाएंगी।

जुलाई में हुई थी नियुक्ति

जुलाई 2020 में सरकार ने आयोगों-मंडलों में 32 राजनेताओं की नियुक्तियां की थीं। इनमें विधायकों को भी जिम्मेदारियां मिली थीं। करीब तीन महीने बाद सरकार ने इन नेताओं को कैबिनेट मंत्री का दर्जा दिया है।

