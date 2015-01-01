पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अहोई अष्टमी:संतान की लंबी उम्र के लिए कल पूरे दिन व्रत रखकर रात में ध्रुव तारे को अर्घ्य देंगी माताएं

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सर्वार्थ सिद्धि, रवि योग के साथ पूरे दिन राजयोग और पुष्य नक्षत्र का रहेगा संयाेग

कार्तिक मास की अष्टमी पर रविवार को अहोई अष्टमी मनाई जाएगी। संतान की लंबी उम्र के लिए माताएं यह व्रत करेंगी। व्रती माताओं का पूरा दिन जहां पूजा-पाठ में बीतेगा वहीं रात मेें ध्रुव तारे को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। छत्तीसगढ़ में भी कई समाजों की महिलाएं यह व्रत रखतीं हैं। इस दिन सर्वार्थ सिद्धि और रवि पुष्य योग भी रहेगा। इसके अलावा राजयोग और पुष्य नक्षत्र का संयोग भी रहेगा। ज्योतिषाचार्य डाॅ. दत्तात्रेय होस्केरे के मुताबिक अहोई अष्टमी को अहोई आठे के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। माताएं इस दिन संतान की दीर्घायु और सुख-समृद्धि के लिए अन्न-जल ग्रहण किए बिना दिनभर व्रत रखती हैं। रात में तारों की छांव में अहोई अष्टमी पूजन करेंगी। कथा सुनने के बाद ध्रुव तारे को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि संतान के लिए व्रत रखने माताएं सुबह स्नान करें। फिर व्रत का संकल्प लेकर पूरे दिन भगवान की पूजा-अर्चना करें और अहोई माता से प्रार्थना करें कि, हे माता! मैं अपने संतान की लंबी आयु, उन्नति और शुभता के लिए यह व्रत कर रही हूं। इस व्रत को पूरा करने की मुझे शक्ति दें। एक मान्यता के अनुसार इस व्रत को करने से संतान की आयु में वृद्धि, स्वास्थ्य और सुख प्राप्त होता है। इस दिन माता पार्वती की भी पूजा की जाती है। कारण कि माता पार्वती भी संतान की रक्षा करने वाली माता कही गई हैं। ज्योतिषियों के मुताबिक व्रती माताओं को इस दिन क्रोध करने से बचना चाहिए।

इसे दांपत्य अष्टमी भी कहते हैं शिव-पार्वती की पूजा से लाभ
अहोई अष्टमी को दांपत्य अष्टमी भी कहते हैं। इस दिन शिव और पार्वती की प्रतिमा बनाकर उनको स्नान गंध और अक्षत पुष्प, नैवेद्य आदि से पूजा कर किसी विद्वान का सम्मान करना चाहिए। ऐसा माना जाता है कि पार्वती शक्ति का माता स्वरूप है। ऐसे में इस दिन इनकी पूजा फलदायक साबित होगी। कई जगह लोकाचार यह भी है कि संतान की दीर्घायु की कामना से अर्ध रात्रि में चंद्रोदय के बाद पति-पत्नी चंद्र दर्शन करके सृष्टि यज्ञ में पवित्र होते हैं।

आज त्रिपुष्कर योग और पुष्य नक्षत्र के संयोग में खरीदी से घर आएगी सुख-समृद्धि
शनिवार और रविवार को पुष्य नक्षत्र के साथ त्रिपुष्कर योग का संयोग है। ज्योतिषियों का कहना है कि इस शुभ संयोग में खरीदारी करने से घर में सुख और समृद्धि आएगी। पुष्य योग शनिवार सुबह 8:04 बजे से शुरू होकर रविवार सुबह 8:44 बजे तक रहेगा। शनिवार को पूरे दिन पुष्य नक्षत्र होने से शनि पुष्य योग बनेगा। इस दौरान स्वर्ण आभूषण, चांदी के बर्तन और आभूषण, घर-जमीन की रजिस्ट्री, रसोई के सामान और बर्तन खरीदना शुभ होगा।

