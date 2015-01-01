पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इलाज की सुविधा:रायगढ़, जगदलपुर और भाटापारा में पांच नए स्वास्थ्य केंद्र शुरू, 3 नए अस्पताल भवनों की नींव भी रखी

रायपुर44 मिनट पहले
कोरोना काल में शहरी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्राें ने जांच और जागरुकता में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है।
  • स्वास्थ्य मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से की शुरुआत

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव ने प्रदेश के तीन शहरों में पांच प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों का डिजिटल शुभारंभ किया। इनमें रायगढ़ के दो, जगदलपुर के दो और भाटापारा का एक शहरी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र शामिल है।

राजधानी के सिविल लाइन स्थित नवीन विश्राम गृह से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के जरिए बलौदा बाजार शहर में छह नए स्वास्थ्य सुविधा केंद्रों का भी शुभारंभ किया गया।

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने रायपुर के भनपुरी, राजातालाब और भाठागांव के प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों के ‘हमर अस्पताल बन जाने के बाद वहां नई सुविधाओं की शुरुआत हुई।

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने रायपुर के काशीराम नगर, मठपुरैना तथा राजनांदगांव के लखोली में तीन नए शहरी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों के भवन निर्माण के लिए भूमिपूजन भी किया।

इनके निर्माण के लिए सरकार ने 75-75 लाख रुपये का बजट मंजूर किया है।

प्रदेश भर में 72 हुई शहरी पीएचसी

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव ने बताया, इन नये केंद्रों के शुरू हो जाने के बाद प्रदेश में शहरी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों की संख्या 72 हो गई है। इससे करीब 7 लाख से अधिक की आबादी को स्वास्थ्य सुविधा मिलेगी।

हमर अस्पताल में ऐसी सुविधाएं

रायपुर के तीन शहरी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों भाठागांव, राजातालाब और भनपुरी के ‘हमर अस्पताल बन जाने के बाद वहां सुबह आठ बजे से रात आठ बजे तक ओपीडी संचालित होंगी। यहां 42 तरह की जांच की सुविधा एवं 154 प्रकार की दवाईयों के साथ एक्स-रे और दंत चिकित्सा सेवा भी प्रदान की जाएंगी।

