वित्तीय परेशानी:केंद्र से नहीं मिले चार हजार करोड़, रोजमर्रा के खर्च के लिए एक हजार करोड़ का लिया कर्ज

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • अक्टूबर के बाद नवंबर में दो बार लिए एक-एक हजार करोड़ कर्ज

केंद्र सरकार से बार-बार मांगने के बावजूद छत्तीसगढ़ के हिस्से की राशि नहीं मिलने के कारण अब रोजमर्रा के खर्च में भी दिक्कत आने लगी है। यही वजह है कि सरकार ने फिर से फिक्स डिपॉजिट नीलाम कर आरबीआई से एक हजार करोड़ का कर्ज लिया है। इसे 5 साल में चुकाने होगा और इसके लिए 5.32 फीसदी ब्याज भी देना होगा। इससे पहले इसी महीने सरकार एक हजार करोड़ का और कर्ज ले चुकी है, जबकि अक्टूबर में भी दो बार में एक-एक हजार करोड़ का कर्ज लिया था। जीएसटी संग्रहण में छत्तीसगढ़ का परफॉर्मेंस काफी अच्छा है, लेकिन केंद्र सरकार ने पिछले 6 माह से करीब 800 करोड़ की राशि नहीं दी है। इसके अलावा राज्य के हिस्से के ही 4000 करोड़ देना शेष है। इस वजह से बार-बार राज्य सरकार को बाजार से कर्ज लेना पड़ रहा है। सितंबर में सरकार ने 700 करोड़ का कर्ज लिया था। इसके बाद अक्टूबर और नवंबर में कर्ज लेना पड़ा।

केंद्र पर दबाव बनाने की भी तैयारी
राज्य सरकार ने किसानों को पेमेंट करने के उद्देश्य से ही कर्ज लिया है। इसके बावजूद वित्तीय प्रबंधन बेहतर है। यही वजह है कि आरबीआई ने क्रेडिट लिमिट को बरकरार रखा है। जीएसटी सहित राज्य के हिस्से को अन्य राशि नहीं मिलने के कारण सरकार को लगातार कर्ज लेना पड़ रहा है, क्योंकि कर्मचारियों से वेतन से लेकर निर्माण आदि पर भी राज्य को भुगतान करना पड़ता है। आरबीआई से तय सीमा में कर्ज ले केंद्र पर दबाव बनाया जाएगा।

