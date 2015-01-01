पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:लोन के नाम पर ठगी, मैनेजर समेत दो गिरफ्तार

जगदलपुर/लोहांडीगुड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के बेलर शाखा की तत्कालीन मैनेजर को किया पुलिस ने रायपुर से पकड़ा

लोन दिलाने के नाम पर हितग्राहियों से पैसे लेने और जो सामान ही सप्लाई नहीं हुआ है उसके नाम पर भी हितग्राही के नाम से लोन निकालने के मामले में सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के बेलर शाखा के महिला मैनेजर मीनाक्षी कुमार को पुलिस ने रायपुर से गिरफ्तार किया है।

इस मामले में महिला मैनेजर के साथ हितग्राहियों को ठगने वाले जगदलपुर के नयापारा स्थित एक्सिस बैंक के ऊपर रहने वाले मनीष जैन को भी गिरफ्तार किया है जबकि आरती मिश्रा नामक एक अन्य महिला अभी भी मामले में फरार है।

बडांजी थाना प्रभारी सुरेंद्र श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि पाथरी चौकी इलाके के सोनुराम ठाकुर ने थाने में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी कि उसे ऋण दिलाने के एवज में पैसा लिए गए और उसके बायो गैस प्लांट में सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया शाखा बेलर के कर्मचारियों की मिलीभगत से चांदी की राड का बिल 3,50,000/- रुपए का लगाकर उसके ऋण खाता से साढ़े तीन लाख रुपए निकाले गए जबकि आवेदक को मिली बायोगैस पेस्टीसाइट मशीन में चांदी की राड लगी ही नहीं थी।

ऐसे में सोनूराम की शिकायत पर महिला मैनेजर मीनाक्षी कुमारी, आरती मिश्रा और मनीष जैन के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया था। इसके बाद महिला मैनेजर की गिरफ्तारी सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय रायपुर से की गई, वहीं मनीष जैन को जगदलपुर से गिरफ्तार किया गया। पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तारी की खबर फैलते ही तीसरी आरोपी आरती मिश्रा फरार हो गई हैं उसकी तलाश और गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस की अलग-अलग टीमों को लगाया गया है।

बेलर शाखा में ऐसा दूसरा मामला पर जांच नहीं

सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के बेलर शाखा में तैनात महिला मैनेजर मीनाक्षी कुमारी और मनीष जैन के खिलाफ लोन के मामले में धोखाधड़ी का यह पहला मामला नहीं है। इससे पहले भी ऐसे ही एक मामले में इनके खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की गई थी और दोनों आरोपियों ने कोर्ट से जमानत ली थी। अभी यह मामला ठंडा भी नहीं पड़ा था कि फिर एक नया मामला सामने आ गया है। बैंक सूत्रों का कहना है कि बैंक में कई हितग्राहियों से ऐसी ठगी की गई है लेकिन सघन जांच अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।

