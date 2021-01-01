पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chhattisgarh
  • From The Capital, Waltair Will Be 464 Km Instead Of 600, The Highway Will Reach Andhra Via Odisha From Kurud And Sihawa, In This 164 Km Forelane In Chhattisgarh

नए हाईवे की सौगात:राजधानी से वाल्टेयर होगा 600 की बजाय 464 किमी, कुरुद और सिहावा से ओड़िशा होकर आंध्र पहुंचेगा हाईवे, इसमें 164 किमी फोरलेन छत्तीसगढ़ में

रायपुर2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: अमनेश दुबे
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो घंटे का सफर कम होगा, जगदलपुर नहीं जाना होगा, धमतरी रोड पर कुरुद से लेफ्ट टर्न

केंद्रीय बजट में शामिल रायपुर-वाल्टेयर (विशाखापटनम) नेशनल हाईवे 464 किमी का होगा। यह इसका निर्माण धमतरी रोड पर कुरुद से शुरू होगा। रायपुर-धमतरी फोरलेन हाईवे बन रहा है। कुरुद की दूरी राजधानी से 54 किमी है और वाल्टेयर के लिए वहीं से लेफ्ट टर्न लेना होगा। अभी सड़क मार्ग से वाल्टेयर का रास्ता जगदलपुर होकर जाता है। इस मार्ग से रायपुर से वाल्टेयर की दूरी 600 किमी से ज्यादा है। सर्वे एजेंसियों का अनुमान है कि नए हाईवे से दोनों शहरों के बीच की दूरी दो घंटे तक कम हो जाएगी। यह सड़क कुरुद से सिहावा होकर ओड़िशा में प्रवेश करेगी। वहां से कोरापुट क्रास करते हुए अांध्रप्रदेश में दाखिल होगी और वाल्टेयर पहुंचेगी। छत्तीसगढ़ में रायपुर से ओड़िशा सीमा तक इस हाईवे की लंबाई 164 किमी रहेगी। चूंकि प्रोजेक्ट 2016 का है, इसलिए धमतरी जिले में सड़क के लिए थोड़ा भूअर्जन भी हो चुका है। पूरी सड़क को बनाने के लिए 500 करोड़ रुपए का मुअावजा बंटेगा और फारेस्ट क्लीयरेंस भी लेना होगा, क्योंकि बीच में काफी जंगल आ रहा है। रायपुर-वाल्टेयर हाईवे का प्रोजेक्ट छत्तीसगढ़ तथा आंध्रप्रदेश की तत्कालीन सरकारों की सहमति के बाद लांच किया गया था। तब आंध्रप्रदेश के सीएम चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी को फरवरी 2017 में इसका प्रस्ताव भेजा था, जिसकी एक प्रति छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार के पास भी आई। आंध्र के तत्कालीन सीएम के आग्रह पर छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार ने भी इस पर सैद्धांतिक सहमति दे दी थी। लेकिन कई तरह की तकनीकी दिक्कतों की वजह से यह प्रोजेक्ट अब जाकर केंद्रीय बजट में शामिल किया गया है।

रायपुर के लिए वाल्टेयर इसलिए अहम
राजधानी के लिए

  • रायपुर के सबसे नजदीकी बीच वाल्टेयर और पुरी में हैं। रायपुर-आसपास से हर साल करीब 50 हजार लोग इसीलिए जाते हैं। यहां आंध्र समाज के अधिकांश लोगों का मूल निवास वाल्टेयर है।
  • वाल्टेयर (वाइजैग या विशाखापट्नम) एजुकेशन हब के रुप में विकसित हुआ है। रायपुर और आसपास से हर साल लगभग एक हजार बच्चे वहां के स्कूलों और इंजीनियरिंग कालेज में दाखिला ले रहे हैं।
  • रायपुर के रावाभाठा में ड्राइपोर्ट ऑपरेट हो रहा है। उसे सी-पोर्ट से जोड़ने वाला यह सबसे छोटा मार्ग।

छत्तीसगढ़ के लिए

  • यहां से 800-1000 करोड़ तक की सब्जियों के साथ-साथ इमली, मिर्च और तेंदूपत्ता वाल्टेयर और आसपास भेजा जा रहा है। आंध्रप्रदेश हमारी इमली का प्रमुख खरीददार भी है।
  • बस्तर और दल्लीराजहरा से निकलने वाले आयरन ओर और कोरबा से कोयले को वाल्टेयर तट से आस्ट्रेलिया और जापान तक निर्यात करने के लिए कम दूरी वाला हाईवे उपलब्ध हो जाएगा।

शुरू होने में लग जाएंगे दो से तीन साल
इस हाईवे की लागत 5000 करोड़ रुपए अनुमानित है। इसके अलग-अलग हिस्से के निर्माण के लिए अलग-अलग टेंडर जारी होंगे, ताकि दो से तीन साल में सड़क तैयार की जा सके। पूरे सड़क में जमीन अधिग्रहण के मुआवजे का खर्च ही 500 करोड़ आंका जा रहा है। पिछली सरकार ने इस सड़क के लिए भूअर्जन की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू कर दी थी। प्रोजेक्ट के लिए दो साल पहले केंद्रीय राजमार्ग मंत्रालय की तरफ से 250 करोड़ रुपए दिए जा चुके हैं। पूरी राशि अब मिलेगी। नए नेशनल हाईवे के प्रस्तावित रूट में काफी वनभूमि है। नगरनार से जगदलपुर-कोंडागांव मार्ग को भी इस सड़क से जोड़ने की मांग भी उठी है।

"रायपुर-वाल्टेयर एक्सप्रेस-वे प्रोजेक्ट पर काम कर रहे हैं। इस नए हाईवे से छत्तीसगढ़ के साथ ओडिसा और आंध्र के कई शहरों तक पहुंचना आसान हो जाएगा। राजधानी रायपुर के लिए कई दृष्टिकोण से यह सड़क महत्वपूर्ण होगी।"
-एके मिश्रा, क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी, एनएच

