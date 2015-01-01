पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • From Today Onwards, The Cold Will Start Increasing, The Entire State Will Come Under The Grip Of Severe Winter From December 21

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राज्य में मौसम:आज से बढ़ने लगेगी ठंड, 21 दिसंबर से कड़ाके की सर्दी की चपेट में आ जाएगा पूरा प्रदेश

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह तस्वीर धमतरी के स्टेट हाईवे नहर नाका चौक के पास की है। यहां बुधवार सुबह 10 बजे तक घना कोहरा छाया रहा। शहर के आसपास क्षेत्र भी कोहरे से घिरा रहा। सुबह करीब 11 बजे सूरज दिखाई दिया। -फोटो: अजय देवांगन

राजधानी समेत प्रदेश में बादल छंटने की वजह से बुधवार को सुबह और शाम को हल्का कोहरा नजर आया। शहरी इलाके में यह कम और आउटर में कुछ घना था। बादलों की वजह से पिछले एक हफ्ते से रात में ठंड बिलकुल कम हो गई थी, लेकिन गुरुवार को शाम के बाद हल्की ठंड शुरू होने की संभावना है जो चार-पांच दिन में तेजी से बढ़ सकती है। मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि राजधानी समेत पूरा प्रदेश 21 दिसंबर से कड़ाके की सर्दी की चपेट में आ जाएगा। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक अभी प्रदेश में उत्तर-पूर्व से हवा आ रही है, जो कुछ ठंडी तो है लेकिन नमी भी है। इस वजह से तापमान में कम गिरावट आई है। लेकिन गुरुवार से हवा पूरी तरह उत्तरी होने की संभावना है। इस वजह से गुरुवार से ही ठंड में थोड़ा इजाफा संभव है। राजधानी में मौसम साफ रहेगा, इसलिए भी रात के तापमान में और कमी आएगी। हालांकि मंगलवार-बुधवार की दरमियानी रात भी पारा 19 डिग्री से कुछ कम रहा।

यह एक दिन पहले के मुकाबले एक डिग्री कम है। इधर, बादल कुछ छंटने की वजह से दोपहर दिन के तापमान में डेढ़ डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी हुई। बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री रहा, जो सामान्य से दो डिग्री ज्यादा है। बिलासपुर संभाग में अधिकतम तापमान में 5 डिग्री तक बढ़ा। दुर्ग संभाग व बाकी संभाग में ज्यादा बढ़ोतरी नहीं हुई। सबसे कम तापमान जगदलपुर का 16 डिग्री रहा। यह सामान्य से 4 डिग्री ज्यादा था। सबसे अधिक तापमान दुर्ग में 30.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

प्रमुख शहरों का तापमान
शहरअधिकतमन्यूनतम
रायपुर3018.8
बिलासपुर29.418.4
पेंड्रारोड25.316.6
अंबिकापुर23.816.4
जगदलपुर3016
दुर्ग30.617.1
राजनांदगांव29.518.5

5 दिन में 6 डिग्री तक पारा कम
मौसम केंद्र लालपुर के विशेषज्ञ एचपी चंद्रा नेे बताया कि मौसम खुल गया है, इसलिए आगामी 5 दिनों तक रात का तापमान 6 डिग्री तक गिर सकता है। उत्तर भारत से ठंडी हवा आने के कारण चार-पांच दिन में प्रदेश कड़ाके की सर्दी की चपेट में आ सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकभी वेटर थे, फिर केक बनाने का बिजनेस शुरू किया, आज करोड़ों का टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें